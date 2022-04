Through the IACC, the U.S. Government and TI will bring together over 10,000 people from 180 countries to continue building momentum for landmark anti-corruption initiatives.

The U.S. Government, coordinated by the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), is partnering with Transparency International (TI) to support the 20th edition of the International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) to be held in Washington, DC, December 6-10, 2022, with a theme of “Uprooting Corruption: Defending Democratic Values.”

According to a statement released on April 19 by the U.S. Department of State, corruption undermines democracy and respect for human rights, impedes investment, stifles economic growth, hampers government services, and allows criminality to flourish.

Responding to this transnational threat, President Biden established fighting corruption as a core U.S. national security interest, releasing the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, and elevating the fight against corruption as a pillar of the Summit for Democracy. His Administration is expanding and leveraging diplomatic and foreign assistance tools to advance these efforts.

The U.S. Government’s partnerships with international organizations, governments, civil society, and the private sector have been critical to anti-corruption efforts around the world. Through the IACC, the U.S. Government and TI will bring together over 10,000 people from 180 countries to continue building momentum for landmark anti-corruption initiatives.