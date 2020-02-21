Why CAA and NRC Protesters Afraid of Torturous Detention Centers in India

Besides detention centers, the government is also making deradicalization camps which are supposed to force Muslims to accept Hindu religion.

By Rakesh Raman

The fundamentalist Hindu rulers in India are making dozens of detention centers to incarcerate those Muslims (and others) who will not be able to prove their citizenship in the newly introduced citizenship laws.

The government headed by PM Narendra Modi is making these detention centers or jails on the lines of the Auschwitz concentration camp (Konzentrationslager Auschwitz) which was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust.

Besides these centers, the government is also making deradicalization camps which are supposed to force Muslims to accept Hindu religion. Modi often says that Hinduism is a way of life. So, people who live in Hindustan (another name for India) will have to adopt Hinduism.

General Bipin Rawat, who was recently appointed by the Modi government as India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has claimed that such deradicalization camps are already operating in India. These camps are, in fact, torture prisons formed to proselytize Muslims to become Hindus. These camps will operate like the deradicalization prisons set up by China to detain Uighur Muslims.

If the government is not able to convince some Muslims for religion conversion, they are expected to be kept in the detention centers which are like the concentration camps set up by Nazi Germany to torture the political opponents of dictator Adolf Hitler. The first Nazi camps were established in Germany in March 1933 immediately after Hitler became Chancellor and his Nazi Party was given control of the police.

As Modi and BJP have pledged to make India a Hindu Rashtra (a nation only for Hindus), in the current Modi rule, all attempts are being made to persecute Muslims in India. In August 2019, the Modi government abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to deprive Muslims of their rights in Kashmir.

While India is burning with Hindu-Muslim religious hatred being spread by the Hindu supremacists regime led by PM Modi, a new outfit called “Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust” has been formed to oversee the construction of a controversial Hindu temple in Ayodhya. This is another step toward the formation of a Hindu nation.

Also, in order to identify and isolate Muslims, recently the Modi government has introduced a slew of discriminatory citizenship laws which are aimed to take away Muslims’ right to live in India.

In his politically charged speech on December 22 in Delhi, Modi said that his government is not making any detention centers and the rumors about these centers are being spread by Congress and Urban Naxals. Modi used the derogatory term Urban Naxals for India’s intelligentsia that often condemns Modi’s anti-people policies.

Although Modi tells lies frequently, this is one of those lies that can easily be exposed. In fact, a detention center – which will accommodate nearly 3,000 illegal immigrants – is expected to be complete by March 2020 in Assam. With a budget of Rs. 46 crore allocated by the Modi government, the detention center which is likely to keep most of the Muslim immigrants is already under construction.

Modi government has planned to make 10 such centers in Assam besides a few more in other parts of the country. People who fail to prove their citizenship and whose names are not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India will be kept in these detention centers a.k.a. detention camps. Illegal immigrants can be held for three years at these centers before releasing them on bail.

Video Courtesy: Citizens For Justice and Peace (CJP)

In November 2019, the Modi government disclosed that 988 people were kept in 6 detention centers in Assam. The existing centers are being run from the district jail premises at Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, and Goalpara.

Nearly 19 lakh (1.9 million) people have not been included in the list of citizens under NRC created to identify illegal immigrants in Assam. If these excluded people are not able to prove their citizenship, they will be kept in these centers.

While the Modi government plans to give citizenship to Hindus through the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA 2019, mostly Muslims will be kept in these detention centers which have miserable living conditions.

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not belong to any political party. My editorial objectivity and aversion to the flawed political system in India can be assessed from the fact that I have not voted in any Indian election during the past more than 2 decades. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.