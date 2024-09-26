भारतीय अदालतें नागरिकों को न्याय क्यों नहीं दे पातीं? Indian Judiciary: Why Indian courts cannot deliver justice to citizens. Photo: RMN News Service
भारतीय अदालतें नागरिकों को न्याय क्यों नहीं दे पातीं?

भारतीय न्यायपालिका: भारतीय अदालतें नागरिकों को न्याय क्यों नहीं दे पातीं?

यह वीडियो भारतीय न्यायपालिका की बिगड़ती स्थिति के लिए जिम्मेदार कुछ कारकों की व्याख्या करता है।संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।

Indian Judiciary: Why Indian courts cannot deliver justice to citizens

This video explains some of the factors responsible for the deteriorating state of Indian judiciary. Related links are given below.

[ Video: भारतीय अदालतें नागरिकों को न्याय क्यों नहीं दे पातीं? ]

Indian Judiciary: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/india-judicial-research-report-2024-released/

Human Rights Petition: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/un-human-rights-petition-to-get-amritpal-singh-umar-khalid-and-engineer-rashid-released-from-jail/

चीफ जस्टिस: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/politician-judge-religion-death-of-democracy/

Jobs to Judges: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/justice-khanwilkar-with-dubious-record-to-head-anti-corruption-outfit-lokpal/

Modi-Adani Case: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/hindenburg-accuses-sebi-chief-of-collusion-in-adani-money-laundering-scandal/

