Politician + Judge + Religion = Death of Democracy

With his questionable appearance with PM Modi and with the possible aim to grab a sinecure after his retirement in November 2024, Chandrachud has completely tarnished the image of Indian judiciary.

By Rakesh Raman

The prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi – who acts as a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader – participated in a religious ceremony at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud on September 11.

Modi tweeted on X, ““Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health.” Modi also posted his photograph with Chandrachud.

While it is already being observed that Chandrachud is favoring Modi with his judgments, their togetherness under the garb of an avoidable religious function will ring the death knell for the Indian democracy which is already struggling to survive.

If you evaluate the judgments of the Supreme Court through an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based expert system, you will find that almost all the judgments, dismissal of petitions, or delays in decisions are either wrong or biased in favour of the Modi regime.

These legal cases are described thoroughly in the “India Judicial Research Report 2024: Decline of the Indian Judiciary” which was released in August 2024. You can click here to download and read the research report.

Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health. pic.twitter.com/dfWlR7elky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

Now with his questionable appearance with PM Modi and with the possible aim to grab a sinecure after his retirement in November 2024, Chandrachud has completely tarnished the image of Indian judiciary.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.