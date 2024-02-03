Bhaana Sidhu News Videos: Police Detains Former Punjab CM Channi

By Rakesh Raman

A former chief minister (CM) of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi was detained at his house by Punjab Police when he was going to attend a public protest at the Sangrur residence of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Along with Channi, thousands of people were forcibly stopped by police from going to Sangrur as they had planned a massive protest today (February 3) to get a social media activist Bhaana Sidhu released from jail.

Protesters allege that Bhaana Sidhu was arrested at the behest of CM Bhagwant Mann, as he was raising his voice about the failure of the Punjab government.

Reports suggest that after getting court bail on January 25 in a case in which he was arrested by the Ludhiana police on January 20, a number of more cases have been registered against him so that he should not come out of the jail.

It is reported that on January 31, a local court sent Bhaana Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody, two days after Mohali police arrested him in a case which is believed to be politically motivated. His supporters complain that Bhaana Sidhu was beaten up mercilessly by police when he was in police custody.

While arguing with the police, Charanjit Singh Channi said that Bhagwant Mann is misusing the police to harass innocent people who had planned to hold a peaceful protest. He also said that police tortured Bhaana Sidhu and Bhagwant Mann mischievously watched this torture on video.

Channi added that people will throw stones at Bhagwant Mann if he tries to enter Punjab villages because he is unleashing police brutality on the people of the state while his government has failed on social and economic fronts.

Although it is said that unruly policemen work under the directions of their superiors who are controlled by the government, it is a totally wrong assumption which should not condone police misbehaviour.

Every police employee has taken the oath to protect the tenets of the Indian Constitution which allows citizens to hold peaceful protests against the government. Therefore, policemen are not supposed to stop protesters and if they are doing so they are committing a cognizable offence for which they should be prosecuted and convicted.

You can watch below some of the videos of Punjab protests held on February 3, 2024. Video courtesy: Individual YouTube Channels

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.