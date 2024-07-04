Bhagwant Mann Promises Govt Jobs to AAP Volunteers in Punjab

The seriousness of this apparent misappropriation of public money by the Bhagwant Mann government increases manifold as Punjab is already under a mammoth debt of nearly 3.74 lakh crore.

By Rakesh Raman

Punjab chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann has announced that the AAP volunteers will get responsibilities in the organization as well as positions in the Punjab government.

The opposition party Punjab Congress released on Twitter a video today (July 3) in which Bhagwant Mann is making this promise. Congress questioned why the jobs are being offered to AAP volunteers.

Congress ridiculed Bhagwant Mann’s decision and said that now according to the CM, it is not required for the youth to get educated while they can simply become AAP members to get a job in the state.

The opposition party added that AAP has brought only this change where the common youth are being deprived of their rights and AAP is playing with the future of people with its dirty politics.

“ਹੁਣ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ, ਬੱਸ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈੰਬਰ ਬਣਨਾ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ! ਬੱਸ ਇਹੀ ‘ਬਦਲਾਅ’ ਹੈ! ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਛਿੱਕੇ ‘ਤੇ ਟੰਗ ਕੇ ਭੈੜੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਨਾਲ ਖਿਲਵਾੜ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ,” Congress said in its tweet released today (July 3).

It is not only in Punjab, but in Delhi also the AAP government of jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal is arbitrarily giving jobs to people close to AAP without following any appointment process.

In June, Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) dissolved the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) – a nondescript outfit created by Kejriwal to accommodate AAP workers at very high salaries.

In fact, it is a form of grand corruption when ruling politicians use state funds to pay money to people in their political parties using unfair means such as jobs without following the prescribed employment processes.

ਹੁਣ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ, ਬੱਸ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈੰਬਰ ਬਣਨਾ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ!

.

ਬੱਸ ਇਹੀ ‘ਬਦਲਾਅ’ ਹੈ! ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਛਿੱਕੇ ‘ਤੇ ਟੰਗ ਕੇ ਭੈੜੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਨਾਲ ਖਿਲਵਾੜ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/Tjs9aHaHM8 — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) July 3, 2024

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.