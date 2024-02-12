Brutal Delhi Police Puts Up Barricades and Nails to Terrorize Protesting Farmers

Brutal Delhi Police Puts Barricades and Nails to Terrorize Protesting Farmers

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi Police – which is known for its brutality and criminality – has imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to prohibit the assembly of people in the city.

The police have put up barricades and cemented sharp nails on the roads to block the entry of farmers who are coming from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and a few other states to protest in Delhi.

Thousands of farmers have decided to revive their protest that was abandoned in 2021 because the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi failed to implement the promises it had made to farmers.

Farmers from different states have decided to restart their agitation in Delhi from February 13, as they assert that the Modi government has cheated them and did not accept any of their demands.

Farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for certain crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers who participated in the year-long protest that began in November 2020.

Although Modi announced deceptively that he has withdrawn the three draconian farm laws as demanded by farmers, it is said that these laws have only been suspended and not yet formally repealed.

At a public rally in Punjab on February 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the suspension of the three farm laws was a conspiracy by the Modi government and Modi has no intention to repeal the laws.

“They have suspended three farm laws but the notification to repeal them has not come yet. They suspended the laws to end the farmers’ protest. Yeh Modi ki chaal hai,” Kharge said while addressing the gathering in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

The protesting farmers also demanded the arrest of Modi’s minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of a conspiracy to murder a few farmers in 2020 at Lakhimpur Kheri in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

However, farmers were shocked to know that, let alone arresting the minister, even his accused son was released from jail. The farm leaders had urged the voters to defeat the candidates of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state Assembly elections – particularly in UP and Uttarakhand.

However, the BJP won comfortably mainly because EVMs were used in elections. It showed that farmers have hardly any influence on the voters and their protests were not quite impactful.

Farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and UP states – had protested for over a year against the three farm laws announced by the Modi empire and other anti-farmer policies of the government.

But they had ended their agitation abruptly, as some of the corrupt farm leaders decided to betray the protesting farmers with the aim to contest the Punjab election and there were hardly any crowds at the protest sites.

Now, the new protests will also not have any impact on the Modi regime which either ignores the protesters or unleashes police terror on them. Modi has no fear of protests because it is largely believed that he and his BJP win elections with EVM manipulation.

The police have no right to stop any peaceful protest which is a fundamental right of the citizens. However, since Delhi Police and other security agencies under the Modi regime are complicit in state crimes and Indian courts are defunct, police misuse power to terrorize innocent citizens.

But farmers said they are determined to begin their agitation in Delhi from February 13.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.