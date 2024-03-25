CAA Aims to Provide Relief to Persecuted Religious Minorities: Dhankhar

Recognizing the role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy and its influence over social discourse, the Vice-President stressed upon the need for an independent and objective media.

Underlining the nation’s rich history as a pluralistic and democratic nation, India’s Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed that “CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) does not deprive any Indian citizen of his or her citizenship”.

He underlined that recent steps by way of CAA are aimed at providing relief to persecuted religious minorities in the neighbourhood without infringing upon the rights of any existing citizens.

Addressing the gathering on March 23 at the ‘NDTV India of the Year Awards 2023-2024’, Dhankhar expressed his pain over the failure of some sections to realize the soothing impact of steps like CAA guided by the values of secularism, equality, and justice enshrined in our constitution.

“It is unfortunate that some failed to recognize the historical context and soothing impact from human rights perspectives to persecuted minorities in the neighbourhood,” he added.

“Media should be an agent to convey right perspectives to understand India rather than be a prey to orchestrated narratives seeking to taint and tarnish our image,” he added.

Touching upon the issues of media credibility and self regulation, Dhankhar emphasized that media credibility “lies solely within its own control, by being objective and not getting involved in politics.” Media will emerge as the nation’s conscience keeper if it takes care of its conscience, he added.

Referring to the challenges of misinformation and fake news, Dhankhar underlined the responsibility of the media to be a watchdog and curb such misinformation. “Informed public is the spinal strength of democracy,” he added.

Acknowledging India’s constitutionally structured vibrant democracy with robust justice system, Dhankhar noted, “Democratic values optimally blossom and flourish with there being equality before law; accountable and transparent governance”.

Sanjay Pugalia, editor-in-chief of NDTV, was also present on the occasion.

Courtesy: PIB