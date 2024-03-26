Malaysian Authorities Urged to Overturn Conviction of UK Journalist Covering Corruption

The defamation case relates to a line in an investigative book published in 2018.

International organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of journalists and NGOs have called on the Malaysian authorities to overturn the conviction in absentia of British investigative journalist Clare Rewcastle Brown, who was sentenced by a Malaysian court to two years in prison on a trumped-up charge of criminal defamation.

In an open letter published on 24 March 2024, RSF and a coalition of Malaysian journalists and NGOs led by the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), called for acquittal of British investigative journalist Clare Rewcastle Brown, who was sentenced on 7 February by the Magistrates’ Court of Kuala Terengganu, a city located on the eastern coast of the Malay Peninsula, to two years in prison for “defamation”.

The defamation case relates to a line in an investigative book published in 2018, in which Rewcastle Brown incorrectly said the wife of a local governor – it was actually his sister – had links to a businessman involved in a financial scandal.

The journalist recognised her mistake and corrected it in a second edition. In February this year she learned she had been tried in absentia without being informed of the hearing and has since appealed the conviction. A case management hearing is expected on 7 May.

Editor’s Note Today there is no organization in the world that is working effectively to protect journalists from state excesses and police brutality. Although UNESCO and other UN agencies keep releasing loose statements and random reports about media freedom, they too have failed miserably to protect journalists in different countries. Similarly, the NGOs – such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch – that claim to be working for press freedom and protection of journalists operate only as secondary news outlets. They lift news from here and there about attacks on journalists and simply publish it under their own banners on their websites. They cannot influence and change the brutal decisions of the authorities that are unleashing terror on journalists. By Rakesh Raman

“It is unacceptable for a journalist to be tried without being given the opportunity to defend herself, and a two-year prison sentence for an error that she admitted and corrected is clearly disproportionate. We call on the Terengganu State High Court to correct this injustice by overturning Clare Rewcastle Brown’s conviction at her appeal trial,” said Cédric Alviani, RSF Asia-Pacific Bureau Director.

Rewcastle Brown, the editor-in-chief of online news site Sarawak Report, specializes in investigating corruption cases in Malaysia. Her book, The Inside Story of the 1MDB Exposé, addressed one of the biggest financial scandals in the country’s history, for which former president Najib Razak received a 12-year prison term, recently halved, RSF reported.

In early March, an RSF delegation met Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil as well as media organizations and journalists. During the mission, the delegation also held a workshop to introduce the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI), an international standard that highlights best journalistic practices to restore public trust in the media.

Malaysia ranked 73rd out of 180 countries in the 2023 RSF World Press Freedom Index, the highest among ASEAN countries.

Courtesy: RSF