Congress Accuses Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of Stock Market Scam

By RMN News Service

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi duped retail stock investors to benefit some of his corporate cronies.

In a press conference held today (June 6), the Congress leader claimed that Modi and his colleague home minister Amit Shah misled 50 million (5 crore) investor families to deceptively influence the stock market so that people should invest.

He added that the common Indians lost Rs. 30 lakh crore on June 4, 2024 when the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election were being announced.

Rahul Gandhi also asserted that Modi and Shah were aware of the fact that their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not going to get majority in the election, but they colluded with dishonest exit-poll agencies which declared a day before the results that BJP will easily win the election.

“This is a criminal act,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that both Modi and Shah gave their interviews on the stock market to a TV channel owned by their corporate friend Gautam Adani, who is facing serious investigations related to stock market manipulation and money laundering.

The Congress leader alleged that there could be a criminal nexus between BJP, fake pollsters, and dubious foreign investors who made huge profits at the expense of small Indian investors.

Congress has demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the role of Modi and Shah in this huge stock market scam.

While the BJP has rejected the demands for JPC probes into previous scams, Rahul Gandhi said that after the Lok Sabha election, the opposition is strong enough to get a JPC investigation conducted.