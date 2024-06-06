Video Shows How Congress Cheated Women by Promising Rs. 1 Lakh Payment

By RMN News Service

A new video has gone viral as it shows several women in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) queuing up in front of Congress office to receive ‘guarantee cards’ of Rs. 1 lakh per annum that Congress promised during its campaign for the just concluded Lok Sabha election.

In his election rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his other colleagues had been asserting in a convoluted language that their party will give the money to the women along with other freebies. But their assertions did not clearly specify that the money will be paid to them if Congress-led INDIA bloc forms the government.

Without knowing the deceit behind Congress’s promises, the poor women gathered today (June 5) at the party’s Lucknow office in U.P. to collect their share of money. The video showed that the Congress office was not providing the women the forms with which they could apply for the money that Congress is supposed to pay.

According to an India Today report of today (June 5), some women demanded the money to be transferred to their bank accounts, as Congress has given them the receipts of accepting their forms.

Among a range of guarantees promised by Congress to the voters, the party had launched the Mahalakshmi scheme under which it assured that Rs 8,500 per month (or Rs. 1 lakh per annum) would be directly credited into the account of women heads of families belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Like Congress, almost all the political parties have been promising money and other bribes to the voters to entice them and to win elections by hook or by crook. But after winning the election, they do not fulfill their promises.

For example, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – which is full of corrupt politicians – promised to pay Rs. 1,000 per month to the women in Delhi and Punjab where AAP runs the governments. However, even after years of forming the governments, AAP did not give even a single penny to women.

Now, Congress will also not be able to pay money to women because after winning only 232 seats, the Congress-led INDIA bloc could not get a majority in the Lok Sabha election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi won 240 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats while 272 seats are required to get a majority. With the maximum number of seats, it is likely that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government for a third consecutive term and Modi will again become the PM.