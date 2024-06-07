How Montenegro Government Plans to Fight Against Corruption

On 4 June 2024, the Government of Montenegro set out its strategic response to corruption by adopting the Strategy for the Fight against Corruption for 2024-2028 and its Action Plan for a two-year period.

The adoption of the next generation of anti-corruption strategic documents sets the fight against corruption high on the agenda and represents a long-term framework for the Government to tackle corruption and foster a culture of integrity and good governance.

The Council of Europe provided comprehensive support to the process of development of this strategic framework through the Action against Economic Crime in Montenegro, a joint initiative of the European Union and Council of Europe, within an accelerated timeline and in keeping the momentum towards the fulfillment of interim benchmarks defined within the EU-Montenegro accession negotiations.

Notably, the Action provided an analysis of the first draft of the Anti-Corruption Strategy with advice for improving its technical and substantive aspects. In the subsequent stages, the Action’s experts reviewed the next iterations of the strategic documents, followed by an in-depth guidance to the Working Group through a workshop on 13-14 May 2024.

The latter entailed hands-on expertise to the members of the Working Group towards finalizing the text of the strategic documents and refining the Action Plan, including strategic and operational objectives and the measures defined within each operational objective.

As a result, the strategic objectives evolved to focus on raising the integrity and accountability of the main anti-corruption authorities, increasing efficiency in the investigation and sanctioning of high-level corruption, and improving national and international cooperation in the fight against corruption.

The activity was organized by the Action against economic crime in Montenegro, within the framework of the European Union/Council of Europe joint programme Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Türkiye.

Courtesy: Council of Europe