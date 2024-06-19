Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative to Combat Cybercrime in India

The “Cyber Surakshit Bharat” initiative of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was conceptualized with the mission to spread awareness about cybercrime and build capacities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials, across all government departments.

It aims to ensure adequate safety measures to combat the growing menace of cybercrime and enable organizations to defend their digital infrastructures and become future-ready in tackling cyberattacks.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme, organized the 45th CISO Deep-Dive training programme from June 18 – 22, 2024 with participants from Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad. The inaugural session of the programme was attended by senior officials from MeitY, NeGD & ASCI.

According to a government statement released on June 18, the deep-dive training is specifically aimed at educating and enabling CISOs to understand cyberattacks, get necessary exposure to the latest technologies of safeguarding, and translate the benefits of a resilient e-infrastructure to individual organizations and citizens at large.

The training also focussed on providing a holistic view of legal provisions, enabling CISOs to formulate policies in the domain of cyber security and build concrete cyber crisis management plans.

The objective of the programme is to sensitize and orient participants on cyber safety and security, thus facilitating the Digital India programme for integrated delivery of various government services to citizens. The programme also imparts holistic information and knowledge about cyber security to enable government departments to look after their cyber hygiene, safety and security.

Launched in 2018, the CISO training program is based on a partnership between the Government and industry consortium under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Over the years, according to the government statement, NeGD has conducted 45 batches of CISO deep-dive training programs, benefiting over 1,662 CISOs and frontline IT officials, and making a significant impact in the field of cyber security.