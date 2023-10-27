Electricity Not Free in Delhi, BSES Demands Excessive Bill Amount

I urge the Kejriwal government to stop making false claims that electricity is free for Delhi residents.

Although the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal claims that electricity is being provided free of charge to Delhi residents, the claim is not true.

As a resident of Delhi, I have been observing that while my electricity consumption is constant for the past many years, my bill amount is increasing rapidly.

With a letter of October 22, 2023, I informed the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BSES) and the CM office about the exorbitant amount of my bill with the request to examine this sudden increase.

As I live alone, I use negligible electricity. But suddenly the amount being demanded from me by BSES is so high that it is difficult for me to pay it.

Since the Kejriwal government claims that electricity in Delhi is free, there is some error in the bill or the BSES without my consent has changed my electricity profile which has led to this wrong imposition.

I requested BSES to get my electricity meter examined, see my previous bill record, and reduce the bill amount which should be zero. But BSES kept giving me some casual responses without properly reading my letter.

However, as a responsible citizen, I paid the bill on October 25, 2023. But I also urge the Kejriwal government to stop making false claims that electricity is free for Delhi residents.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email