Minister Jitendra Singh Inaugurates National Startup Festival

The minister noted that startups are not only boosting economic growth but also providing lucrative employment opportunities, particularly for women and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

An Indian minister for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, asked youth to give up the “Sarkari Naukri” (government job) mindset. Inaugurating the 2-day “National Startup Festival” organized by CSIR-India Institute of Integrative Medicine at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, the minister dedicated the festival to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

He emphasized the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship, and early industry linkages in ensuring startup success. Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the immense potential of agriculture-based startups in the region, particularly the Purple Revolution, which has enabled over 3,000 youth in Jammu & Kashmir to earn money through lavender StartUp initiative.

He encouraged young minds to recognize their aptitudes and pursue entrepreneurial ventures, rather than solely focusing on government jobs. The minister further emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir’s agri-startup ecosystem is thriving, with lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah, Doda district, putting the region on the global startup map.

The minister urged greater inclusion of urban areas in agri-startups, with a focus on expanding lavender cultivation and other high-value agricultural ventures.

According to a government statement issued on February 22, with 200,000 startups currently operating in India, the country has secured the third position in the global startup ecosystem.

The minister noted that startups are not only boosting economic growth but also providing lucrative employment opportunities, particularly for women and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He stressed the critical role of industry linkages and market research in ensuring the long-term sustainability of startups, encouraging young entrepreneurs to study market dynamics at the outset.

On the education front, Dr Jitendra Singh commended prime minister Narendra Modi’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has revamped India’s education system by creating a level playing field and ensuring digital inclusivity.

The minister urged students to spend at least 30 minutes daily learning about government schemes and leveraging available opportunities. During the festival, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited 45 startup stalls, engaging with budding entrepreneurs and students showcasing their innovations. He applauded their efforts in contributing to India’s startup ecosystem and encouraged them to continue innovation.

The National Startup Festival 2025 is a step toward making Jammu & Kashmir a hub of innovation, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Courtesy: PIB / Ministry of Science & Technology