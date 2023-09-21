Cabinet Secretariat Provides Impunity to Corrupt IAS Officers

Despite repeated reminders from DoPT, the Cabinet Secretariat is not taking action against IAS officers. I have filed the following RTI application to know the status of the case.

Note: Some references and dates have been masked in the following writeup to maintain the necessary confidentiality in this case.

Please refer to five (5) Office Memorandums from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in case File No. XXX/XX/XXX-XX-XX sent to Mr. D.K. Jain, Under Secretary (VCC), Cabinet Secretariat.

Please also refer to the response letter dated XX.XX.20XX from the Cabinet Secretariat to the RTI application that I had filed. The Cabinet Secretariat had said that this matter is under process.

INFORMATION REQUIRED:

1. Please provide me with all the copies of correspondence done within the Cabinet Secretariat and with other departments or persons about the Office Memorandums stated above.

2. Please provide me with all the copies of letters exchanged with the IAS officers whose names are mentioned in the DoPT letters – and response from them, if any.

3. Please provide me with all the copies of comments written by different officers in the Cabinet Secretariat or other departments on the internal files related to this case.

4. Please let me know the reasons for the inordinate delay in punishing the IAS officers whose names are mentioned in the DoPT letters and against whom I have complained.

5. Please let me know the current positions and designations of the IAS officers whose names are mentioned in the DoPT letters.

According to the DoPT Office Memorandums, the names of the IAS officers who are facing corruption investigations are given below:

Mr. Anurag Jain, IAS (MP: 1989), former Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and currently Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Mr. Tarun Kapoor, IAS (HP: 1987), former Vice Chairman, DDA, and Retd., Secretary M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2012), District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2003). former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Devesh Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2008), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1991), Vice Chairman, DDA

Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS (AGMUT:1994), former Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi

Mr. Virendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Ms. Garima Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:2004), former Secretary (Cooperation), Delhi Government

Mr. Tanmay Kumar, IAS (RJ: 1993), Additional Secretary, M/o Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Although these IAS officers have come in the law-enforcement dragnet, their accomplices such as junior government officers at Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), police officers, local criminals in housing societies, and builders’ mafia members have not yet been caught.

Threats to Me: In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the criminals are sending multiple threats to me. You can click here to understand the enormity of threats that I am receiving.

