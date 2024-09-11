India to Host World Conference on Priorities for Technology Standards

Policy-makers and industry leaders will consider priorities for international standards to support industry growth, innovation, and trust in new technologies at ITU’s World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), taking place from 15 to 24 October at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan conference and exhibition centre.

Standards from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) support cost-effective, interoperable advancements in technology at a global scale. By capturing and creating a basis for continuous innovation, standards provide the foundation for new industries to grow and established industries to evolve.

Organized every four years, WTSA is the governing conference for the standardization work of ITU, the United Nations Agency for Digital Technologies.

“Standards are taking centre stage in global governance discussions,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General. “When countries gather in New Delhi for WTSA-24, they will have an opportunity to foster digital inclusion and trust — values that are more important than ever to ensure that innovation in fields like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and quantum information technologies helps us create the future we want.”

ITU’s standardization work is driven by the contributions and consensus decisions of ITU’s membership, including 193 Member States and over 1000 member companies, universities, and international and regional organizations.

WTSA directs the agency’s activities on standards and reviews the strategy, structure, and working methods of ITU’s standardization arm (ITU-T). The conference also approves the mandates and appoints the leadership teams of ITU-T expert groups for international standardization.

WTSA-24 will be the first meeting of ITU’s governing conference on standards to take place in Asia. In parallel, the exhibition centre will host a digital innovation festival showcasing the latest tech developments from India and the world.

The proceedings will begin on World Standards Day, 14 October, with the ITU Global Standards Symposium (GSS) exploring innovations in areas from artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse to secure digital finance and smart cities.

GSS-24, also taking place at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, will include a high-level segment welcoming ministers and industry executives to discuss digital transformation ambitions and associated standardization demands.

The symposium will submit recommended actions for ITU’s membership at WTSA-24. GSS will also feature the inaugural session of ITU’s new International AI Standards Summit, aimed at ensuring comprehensive standards for the fast-evolving AI landscape and intended to become a staple of ITU’s annual AI for Good Global Summit series.

Courtesy: ITU