Journalists Urge Chief Justice to Protect Press Freedom in India

By RMN News Service

A slew of journalists at different media organizations have approached the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, with the appeal to stop increasing attacks on press freedom in India.

In a letter dated October 4, 2023 sent to the Chief Justice, the media organizations have expressed that the freedoms in India will be safe if the journalists are allowed to work freely without any threat of reprisals.

In their letter, the journalists have written about a recent incident of October 3 when Delhi Police – which is the most brutal and untrained police force in the country – raided the homes of 46 journalists and professionals working with the NewsClick news site.

The current situation is more dangerous than an emergency: Arundhati Roy. Video Courtesy: The Wire

While two NewsClick staffers were arrested under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and with terrorism charges, the police forcibly seized computers and mobile phones of various journalists.

During the past 10 years of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s regime, journalists have been working under an environment of fear as there are increasing physical attacks on media persons, arbitrary legal cases against them, and their unlawful imprisonments. The letter also stated that police are harassing journalists with frivolous cases filed against them.

While the journalists have appealed to the Supreme Court to protect their rights, it is unlikely that the top court will intervene because no court judge in India can dare to take any decision that may displease their boss Modi.

The courts and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India – which is headed by a complicit judge Arun Kumar Mishra – are silently watching extreme human rights violations and attacks on press freedom under the Modi regime. But they are not protecting the fundamental rights of Indians.

