Kejriwal’s Colleague Sanjay Singh Arrested in Liquor Mafia Case

By Rakesh Raman

Sanjay Singh – who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and colleague of Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested today (October 4) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After a raid today at his house in Delhi, the ED – which investigated serious financial crime cases – arrested Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to a massive liquor policy scandal in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh had been telling blatant lies and falsely accusing the ED for including his name in the liquor scandal which is being run by the mafia in collusion with AAP leaders.

However, Sanjay Singh’s involvement in the scandal is confirmed by his accomplice businessman Dinesh Arora, who is also an accused in the case and has turned ‘approver’ to help the agencies in investigations.

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha. Jain and Sisodia have already been jailed for their acts of corruption.

It is expected that an AAP woman politician who loudly spreads lies in the so-called press conferences attended by naive journalists will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP government in the state.

While AAP politicians are apparently involved in multiple corruption scandals, it is expected that some of them named above will soon be behind bars.

A few days ago, the CBI launched a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Kejriwal’s house on which the public money in excess of Rs. 45 crore has been squandered. It is a case of misappropriation of public money – which is a serious financial crime allegedly committed by Kejriwal.

Strangely, instead of saying that they have not committed financial crimes, the AAP leaders mostly say that the investigating agencies will not be able to find any evidence. In other words, it can be assumed that they have committed crimes but like expert criminals they have not left any evidence.

Now, it is believed that the CBI and ED will act fast to catch and imprison other AAP politicians so that the people of Delhi and Punjab could live in a corruption-free environment.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.