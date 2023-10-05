Kejriwal’s Partner Sanjay Singh Sent to 5-Day Custody in Liquor Mafia Case

AAP politicians are misleading the public by claiming that no corruption money has been recovered from the homes of AAP leaders – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – who are allegedly involved in the liquor scandal.

By Rakesh Raman

Sanjay Singh – who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and colleague of Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal has been sent today (October 5) to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 5 days. He was arrested yesterday by the ED.

After a raid at his house in Delhi, the ED – which investigates serious financial crime cases – arrested Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to a massive liquor policy scandal in Delhi.

The ED claimed in the court that a businessman had given Rs. 3 crore to Sanjay Singh and this money is part of the money trail in Delhi liquor scam case.

Sanjay Singh had been telling blatant lies and falsely accusing the ED for including his name in the liquor scandal which is being run by the mafia in collusion with AAP leaders.

However, Sanjay Singh’s involvement in the scandal is confirmed by his accomplice businessman Dinesh Arora, who is also an accused in the case and has turned ‘approver’ to help the agencies in investigations.

AAP politicians are misleading the public by claiming that no corruption money has been recovered from the homes of AAP leaders – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – who are allegedly involved in the liquor scandal.

Either the AAP politicians are foolish or they are deliberately hiding the fact that it is a case of white-collar crime in which only circumstantial evidence is required to catch and convict a criminal. And also money is not supposed to be recovered directly from the accused.

Such white-collar criminals hide their money through money laundering routes and the investigating agencies track these routes after taking the accused persons in their custody.

In Sisodia’s case, for example, there are numerous proofs of his involvement in the liquor scandal. For example, the destruction of mobile phones to destroy the digital evidence and the attempt to change the liquor policy with the intention to cause a loss to the state exchequer – and with the possibility of misappropriation of public money – is a very strong circumstantial evidence against Sisodia.

Similar circumstantial evidence is available against Sanjay Singh and a slew of other AAP leaders – including Kejriwal – whose names have appeared in the liquor scandal reports of investigating agencies

Also, the laws to deal with emerging financial crimes including corruption allow the investigating agencies to arrest and interrogate the accused for the purpose of prosecution and subsequent conviction just on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

These laws include the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC ACT), Chapter IX of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Vigilance Manual of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), prevention of grand corruption and rent-seeking regulations.

Therefore, the investigating agencies have taken the right action to arrest and imprison Sisodia and arrest Sanjay Singh. In fact, the evidence against Sisodia is so clear and obvious that by now he should have been convicted and jailed for many years.

The courts should not grant bail to such accused persons because corruption is a far more heinous crime than even murder as corruption has its devastating impact on the entire society. Rather, the courts should allow the custodial torture of arrested persons so that the stolen money could be recovered from them.

[ Also Read: New Research Report Reveals Massive Corruption in India ]

[ Also Read: Why Congress Should Not Join Hands with Aam Aadmi Party of Kejriwal ]

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha. Jain and Sisodia have already been jailed for their acts of corruption. Sanjay Singh has been arrested.

It is expected that an AAP woman politician who loudly spreads lies in the so-called press conferences attended by naive journalists will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP government in the state.

While AAP politicians are apparently involved in multiple corruption scandals, it is expected that some of them named above will soon be behind bars.

A few days ago, the CBI launched a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Kejriwal’s house on which the public money in excess of Rs. 45 crore has been squandered. It is a case of misappropriation of public money – which is a serious financial crime allegedly committed by Kejriwal.

Strangely, instead of saying that they have not committed financial crimes, the AAP leaders mostly say that the investigating agencies will not be able to find any evidence. In other words, it can be assumed that AAP politicians have committed crimes but like expert criminals they have not left any evidence.

Now, it is believed that the CBI and ED will act fast to catch and imprison other AAP politicians so that the people of Delhi and Punjab could live in a corruption-free environment.

Donation Online and with PayPal to RMN News Service: Individual donors can click here to donate online and click here to pay with PayPal.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.