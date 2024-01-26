Photo Exhibition “Beyond Borders: Ukraine’s Untold Stories” Opens in Strasbourg

The exhibition depicts the suffering of people displaced from Ukraine by the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation.

A photographic exhibition entitled “Beyond borders: Ukraine’s untold stories” opened on January 25 at the Council of Europe’s headquarters in Strasbourg.

In her opening remarks, Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić stressed that “millions of people, mostly women and children, many of whom have seen terrible things and suffered terrible losses, have sought refuge outside Ukraine in other Council of Europe member states,” noting that governments across Europe have risen to the challenge of providing shelter and assistance.

She added that the Council of Europe has also been working hard to support them by strengthening its focus and co-ordination through the Special Representative of the Secretary General on Migration and Refugees (SRSG), with immediate action on the ground.

“These women and children have walked a difficult path, but they, and Ukraine, do not walk alone. The Council of Europe will be with them, as we should be, and for as long as it takes,” concluded the Secretary General.

Courtesy: Council of Europe