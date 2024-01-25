EVM-PM* Modi Makes India a Hostile Theological State

The events under the Modi regime are being compared to Nazi Germany where the majority Christian population persecuted and murdered Jews who were a fraction of the total population.

By Rakesh Raman

The EVM-prime minister (EVM-PM*) Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple of a mythical Hindu king Ram on January 22, 2024 at Ayodhya in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state of India.

As the temple inauguration is being construed as another flare-up by Modi toward Hindu-Muslim animosity, it also signals the emergence of a hostile theological state which will push nearly 1.4 billion Indians into a veritable inferno of religious hate.

In an evil attempt of politicization of religion, Modi and his political outfit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) constructed the Ram temple after illegally demolishing the Babri Masjid mosque, which was built in the 16th century CE. [ You can click here to watch a related video. ]

The idols of Ram and his wife Sita were surreptitiously placed in the Muslim mosque in 1949, before it was attacked and demolished by miscreants in 1992. With this criminality committed in connivance with the corrupt government functionaries and complicit judges of the Supreme Court, it was arbitrarily declared that Ram was born at this site.

The demolition of mosque and construction of Ram temple gave an opportunity to Modi to show that he is the protector of Hindus in a country where 80% people belong to the Hindu religion.

As a consequence of mosque demolition, communal violence has been spreading in the country and nearly 2,000 people were massacred in Mumbai while the violence against Muslims spread to many other parts of the country including Gujarat in 2002 where Modi was the chief minister.

After the January 22 inauguration of Ram temple, the unemployed hoodlums who masquerade as Hindu nationalists are forcibly putting religious flags on private properties and residential complexes and forcing people (mainly Muslims) to say “Jai Shri Ram.”

These pseudo Hindu thugs enjoy a tacit support from Modi and BJP governments in different Indian states. Actually, only a miniscule fraction of real Hindus follow Modi’s dirty version of Hinduism which is being promoted under the Hindutva brand of religious fundamentalism.

The events under the Modi regime are being compared to Nazi Germany where the majority Christian population persecuted and murdered Jews who were a fraction of the total population. The Holocaust Encyclopedia describes that religion was one of the main reasons for most Christians in Germany to welcome the rise of Nazism in 1933.

The same is now happening in India. International human rights organizations repeatedly accuse Modi and his BJP of spreading communal violence in India.

For example, Human Rights Watch (HRW) World Report 2024 reveals that the Modi government persisted with policies that discriminate and stigmatize religious and other minorities. This led to increasing incidents of communal violence in many parts of the country.

Also, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has said that the Modi government has blatantly attacked the religious minorities in India during the past decade of Modi’s rule.

In a legal hearing held on September 20, 2023, USCIRF observed that the Modi government has enacted and enforced discriminatory policies targeting religious minorities.

In July 2023, the European Parliament also adopted a resolution on the violence in Manipur, stating that minorities, civil society, human rights defenders and journalists regularly face harassment in India.

But hate for Islam or promotion of Hinduism is only a fake facade created by Modi and BJP so that gullible Indians should think that BJP wins elections for its affection toward Hindus.

But actually the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) helps Modi and BJP win elections. People fail to understand that Modi’s ostentatious love for fictional Hindu king Ram or hate for Muslims is only a camouflage to hide the manipulation of EVMs.

In fact, Modi and BJP subtly spread communal hate to confuse foolish opposition leaders who think that hate is the main factor that gives electoral advantage to BJP. But Modi and his party are cleverly focusing on EVMs by deceiving the naive opposition leaders and some citizens who are mostly uneducated.

Now some wise Indians have realized that if elections are held transparently on ballot papers instead of EVMs, neither Modi nor BJP can win despite their fake infatuation with Ram or Ram temple.

The trouble, however, is that a few thousand jobless men who are violently supporting Modi do not understand the EVM deception. With their help, Modi is hell-bent to make India a hostile theological state where all Indians are being forced to blindly follow a religious tale character Ram.

*As it is believed that Modi wins elections by tampering with EVMs instead of real votes by Indians, he should be called an EVM-PM.

[ Digital Microsite Explains the EVM Concerns in Indian Elections ]

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.