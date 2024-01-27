UN to Host Summit of the Future to Tackle Global Challenges

The 2024 Summit of the Future will look at options to better deliver on the existing aspirations and goals keeping in view the needs of the present while also preparing for the challenges of the future.

The UN Summit of the Future (22-23 September 2024) is a high-level event, bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

According to the UN, this opportunity serves as a moment to mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation can effectively tackle current challenges as well as those that have emerged in recent years or may yet be over the horizon.

There are many existing agreements and commitments, including the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and others.

The aim of the Summit is twofold: accelerate efforts to meet existing international commitments and take concrete steps to respond to emerging challenges and opportunities.

This will be achieved through an action-oriented outcome document called the Pact for the Future. The Pact will be negotiated, and endorsed by countries in the lead-up to and during the Summit in September 2024.

The UN believes that the result will be a world – and an international system – that is better prepared to manage the challenges we face now and in the future, for the sake of all humanity and for future generations.