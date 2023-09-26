PM Modi Distributes Over 50,000 Appointment Letters

The Rozgar Mela is taking place at 46 locations across the country.

The prime minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi, addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing today (September 26).

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various ministries and departments including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare among others. The Rozgar Mela is taking place at 46 locations across the country.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi congratulated those who received their appointment letters today. He remarked that they are here due to their hard work and dedication and they have been selected from a pool of millions of candidates.

The Rozgar Mela is stated to be a step towards fulfilling PM Modi’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

According to a government statement, the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.