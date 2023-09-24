Complaint Filed Against Bank Niwas CGHS Administrator in Dwarka

OPENING STATEMENT The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments. In order to stop crimes in the housing societies, the local residents should not feel scared and formally complain against the criminal MC members, administrators, and government functionaries. ~ Rakesh Raman

Case of Bank Niwas CGHS, Plot No. 22, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

Ongoing Case in “Clean House” Service for Delhi Residents

Illegal Construction Reported at Bank Niwas CGHS of Dwarka

Case Update: September 24, 2023

The criminality in Delhi housing societies has reached such a level that the MC members and administrators blatantly defy laws and continue their crimes in collusion with police and other government officials.

In the ongoing Bank Niwas CGHS case (described below), the DDA conducted an inspection of construction after the intervention of the Central Information Commission.

The Assistant Engineer (Building) of DDA, Mr. Atul Minhas, found that some residents are carrying out illegal construction in a couple of blocks at Bank Niwas CGHS. The DDA official issued the “Stop Construction” notice dated 05.09.2023 to Mr. B.S. Thakur who is the government-appointed administrator at Bank Niwas CGHS.

But the harassed complainant Mr. Pawan Jain told me over the phone today (September 24) that B.S. Thakur has simply ignored the DDA “Stop Construction” notice and allowed some random residents to resume unauthorized construction.

A Bank Niwas CGHS resident sent a mobile message to others saying that the demolition work will begin on September 24, 2023 (today) for subsequent resumption of construction at Bank Niwas CGHS. The Internet service of Mr. Jain has also been disconnected, as he says, so that he should not be able to communicate with others to take help.

The complainant Mr. Jain told me that police are colluding with the lawless residents to allow illegal construction. Mr. Jain said he had called a policeman to stop illegal construction and showed him the DDA “Stop Construction” notice. However, according to Mr. Jain, the policeman gave a reckless response that he cannot help the aggrieved family of Mr. Jain.

Now, I urge the senior police officers and DDA to immediately get the unauthorized construction stopped at Bank Niwas CGHS and take legal action against the culprits.

The other case details are given below.

Rakesh Raman

Case Update: May 9, 2023

As an illegal construction activity has been happening at Bank Niwas CGHS, Mr. Pawan Jain (h/o Society member Ms. Usha Jain) resident of Flat No. 82 at Bank Niwas CGHS has complained to Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

In his email letter dated May 1, 2023, Mr. Jain reports that unauthorized construction and encroachment have been happening at the Society building in connivance with the Administrator appointed by the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government.

Mr. Jain alleges that only 5 or 6 people have begun the unauthorised construction in a couple of blocks without obtaining necessary approvals from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

He adds that an informal construction committee of a few residents is illegally expanding the size of balconies and corridors as well as altering the original building layout plan.

In his complaint, Mr. Jain has urged the authorities to hold an on-the-spot inspection of the Bank Niwas building and stop unauthorized construction and encroachment.

On May 8, 2023, Mr. Jain explained the case in a video interaction to the RMN News Service editor Mr. Rakesh Raman. The case has been updated at the online “Clean House” service page.

If the matter is not resolved in the next one week or so, the RMN News Service will approach the authorities including police to begin a formal investigation of the case.

The Bank Niwas CGHS Administrator can contact me to give their response to this complaint filed by Mr. Jain.

The video interaction with Mr. Jain is given below and it is also available on the RMN YouTube Channel.

Thank You

Rakesh Raman

Case Update: November 24, 2022

As the sufferings of the Bank Niwas CGHS residents continue to increase under its administrator Mr. Vijender Kumar, they have now approached the police to seek justice.

With a complaint letter dated October 17, 2022, Mr. Pawan Jain (h/o Society member Ms. Usha Jain) resident of Flat No. 82 at Bank Niwas CGHS, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka District of their persisting grievances.

Mr. Jain – who is a senior citizen – informed the police that parts of his flat are being damaged with the unauthorized construction being carried out by Bank Niwas CGHS administrator Mr. Vijender Kumar and his accomplices.

The complaint also stated that Mr. Vijender Kumar – who is holding the administrator position illegally in the Society in violation of the DCS Act, 2003 – does not even respond properly, let alone taking a remedial action of stopping the unauthorized construction.

Mr. Jain alleges in his complaint that administrator Mr. Vijender Kumar is committing objectionable activities at Bank Niwas CGHS mainly in connivance with another resident Mr. Rajesh Jaiswal, who claims to be a policeman at Delhi Police.

However, after some perfunctory interactions on his complaint, the police did not take any steps to investigate the matter and provide relief to Mr. Jain and his family. Similarly, despite Mr. Jain’s complaints, the LG office, Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office, and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) did not take any action to stop the irregularities at Bank Niwas CGHS.

Earlier, the “Clean House” service had issued a formal notice to Bank Niwas CGHS administrator Mr. Vijender Kumar on September 26, 2022 (reproduced below) urging him to respond to the allegations levelled by Mr. Jain. But Mr. Vijender Kumar did not respond.

While I run the “Clean House” service, I had also complained to the RCS office on September 26, 2022 about the financial and other irregularities happening at Bank Niwas CGHS under its administrator Mr. Vijender Kumar and his accomplices.

The RCS office informed me that this case is being handled by Assistant Registrar Mr. A.L. Madan who told me on October 31, 2022 that it is “under consideration.” I sent a couple of reminders (on October 14 and November 20, 2022) to the RCS office with the appeal to remove Bank Niwas CGHS administrator Mr. Vijender Kumar from his position as he is allegedly committing a range of crimes. The case is in progress.

Ideally, Mr. Vijender Kumar should resign from Bank Niwas CGHS instead of facing the legal repercussions for his alleged crimes and RCS office should hold election at the Society.

I will soon urge the higher authorities to take legal action against Mr. Vijender Kumar and his accomplices at Bank Niwas CGHS as well as at Delhi Police, RCS office, and DDA.

If Mr. Vijender Kumar wants, he can send me his formal email response on the above allegations or rebuttal, if any, so that I could give it an appropriate editorial treatment.

Meanwhile, I held an online video meeting with Mr. Jain on November 23, 2022 to understand the developments in the ongoing case. You can watch the video of the meeting on YouTube and also subscribe to the RMN YouTube Channel for more crucial stories related to housing societies. The video is also given below.

Rakesh Raman

The other case details are given below.

In the ongoing case of alleged criminality at the Bank Niwas CGHS, I sent the following notice to the Society’s administrator. Since I did not get a response, I am publishing this case report publicly and again advise the administrator to follow the law and stop the alleged irregularities at the Society. I will soon file a case at various administrative and judicial forums against the administrator and his accomplices so that the residents of Bank Niwas CGHS could live in a peaceful and corruption-free environment.

October 2, 2022

To September 26, 2022

Mr. Vijender Kumar

Administrator-Cum-Returning Officer

The Bank Niwas CGHS Ltd [ thebankniwas@gmail.com ]

Plot No. 22, Sector 4, Dwarka

New Delhi 110 078

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government and Delhi Police

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Allegations of Corruption, Misappropriation of Society Funds, Misuse of Authority, Cheating, and Criminal Conspiracy against Mr. Vijender Kumar and his accomplices at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

Dear Mr. Vijender Kumar,

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run many environment-protection and anti-corruption campaigns at the local and international levels. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 5 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As I allow the harassed residents to register their complaints to the “Clean House” service through an online form, Mr. Pawan Jain (Mobile: xxxxxxxxxx h/o Society member Ms. Usha Jain, mobile phone number is not being published in this news report) resident of Flat No. 82 at your Society Bank Niwas CGHS has filed a complaint against you (Mr. Vijender Kumar) and a few other members of your Society with whom you are allegedly colluding to commit a range of criminal activities. The allegations and case details are described as under:

1. You have already completed your legal term as the Administrator-Cum-Returning Officer (or Administrator) at Bank Niwas CGHS and are now illegally occupying this position which commenced over two years ago. Thus, you are violating the terms of the Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003 or DCS Act, 2003 – which is a serious offence.

2. Instead of holding election in the Society to deploy an elected management committee (MC), you are misleading the RCS office about your time and position in the Society so that you – along with a select group of your accomplices – could carry out high-value construction / repairs work which may involve huge corruption and extortion activities at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

3. It leads to conflict of interest as you are already working in a government job and simultaneously holding the position of Administrator at the Bank Niwas CGHS for an illegally extended period of time in connivance with some top officials of RCS office.

4. You – along with your accomplices including Mr. Rajesh Jaiswal who claims to be policeman at Delhi Police – are forcing members of the Bank Niwas CGHS to pay money for construction / repairs work which has been planned arbitrarily without statutory approvals to extort money from the residents such as Mr. Pawan Jain.

5. You – along with your accomplices – are carrying out selective construction / repairs work worth crores of rupees in some of the blocks of the Bank Niwas CGHS without following statutory financial rules and without proper tendering process. If this is the case, you and your accomplices are involved in a huge scam of misappropriation of Society funds.

6. Among other allegations, Mr. Pawan Jain asserts that you are threatening him to demolish a part of his flat without his consent, opened a bank account surreptitiously without general approval, formed a dubious committee to carry out illegal construction / repairs work, and are committing other nefarious activities at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

7. You – along with your internal and external accomplices – are running the Society affairs at the Bank Niwas CGHS in a totally opaque manner to hoodwink the members and embezzle the Society funds. In this regard, it is alleged that you have not even made an exclusive Society website – which is a glaring violation of the government directive.

8. You must be knowing that the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued specific directions and it is mandatory to make a Society website to keep all the members informed of your activities in a transparent manner. But you have deliberately defied the government order so that you could carry out your shady activities secretly. [ You can click here to read more about the RCS directive on making the website. ]

9. Since you have not made an exclusive website to give up-to-date information to the Society members who hold financial stake in the Society, it amounts to a deliberate defiance of the government order which intends to ensure transparency and stop corruption in the Society.

10. In his complaint, Mr. Pawan Jain has mentioned the names of other Society members who are colluding with you in the alleged criminal activities. Their names will be included in the legal complaint that I will be filing if you do not take appropriate steps immediately to normalize the functioning at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

11. As an immediate step to avoid an administrative action against you, you are urged to resign from the position of Administrator at the Bank Niwas CGHS within 7 days of receiving this letter and recommend to the RCS office to hold an election so that the Society affairs could be run honestly and in a democratic organizational setup. If you do not resign within 7 days, your parent organization and other law-enforcement authorities will also be informed so that the prosecution proceedings against you could begin.

12. With these details, I am giving you an opportunity to respond to the allegations made by Mr. Pawan Jain. In your response to this show cause notice, you can add any other information from your side to put forward your point of view and explain why your case should not be reported to the law-enforcement authorities including the police so that an appropriate action could be taken in this case.

Please send me your response (preferably by email) on or before September 30, 2022. If I do not receive your response by September 30, 2022, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law-enforcement authorities with the information that I have.

You are also urged to inform all the members of the Bank Niwas CGHS about this show cause notice and this case report will be made public on the “Clean House” service after September 30, 2022.

