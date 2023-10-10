UN Human Rights Council Petition to Remove NHRC Chairman Arun Kumar Mishra

As a journalist and human rights defender, I sent the petition to different authorities. The excerpts from the 12-page petition are given below.

Petition to Remove and Prosecute Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India

To October 10, 2023

The Complaint Procedure Unit

Human Rights Council Branch

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

United Nations Office at Geneva, CH-1211 Geneva 10, Switzerland

Copy for Urgent Action to:

Mr. Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Mr. Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State

Mr. Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, EU

Mr. Karim A. A. Khan, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC)

Chairperson, Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI)

President and Chief Justice of India

Petition by: Rakesh Raman who is a journalist and human rights defender

This petition is being filed before the international judicial forums because the Indian judicial system – which has completely collapsed – cannot convict Arun Kumar Mishra. Therefore, an international court must be set up to prosecute and punish Mishra and his accomplices at NHRC and other law-enforcement agencies such as police.

The proposed court should work on the lines of the International Military Tribunal which was constituted at Nuremberg to prosecute Nazi war criminals for crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

As the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, has completely failed in his responsibility to protect human rights in India, he must immediately be removed from his position.

Under his tenure, the human rights situation in India has been going from bad to worse and the country is being censured in all parts of the world. Now, it appears that instead of protecting the human rights of Indians, Mishra is complicit in violations mainly because of his incompetence and proximity to the ruling regime which is committing human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

Today, people in all parts of India are suffering because their rights are being blatantly violated by the rulers. Mishra and his accomplices at NHRC and other law-enforcement agencies such as police are deliberately allowing the violations and mostly complicit in crimes being committed by the criminals who enjoy full impunity provided by the state.

Please find attached the 12-page petition and take action as described in the attached document. The petition is given below in digital format.

