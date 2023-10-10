Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, GPO / Kobi Gideon (file photo)
Netanyahu Responsible for Violence in Occupied Palestinian Territory

When police and security forces behave as criminals and justice systems fail, the ordinary citizens react violently. 

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu – who is facing corruption allegations and a deep political crisis – seems to be responsible for escalation of violence in Israel and occupied Palestinian territory.

What Is Terrorism?

While there is no specific definition of terrorism, it is only a form of political system clandestinely run by professional politicians of the world. In today’s criminalized political environment all across the world, it is not possible for politicians to survive if they are not corrupt. Thus, political corruption is the main reason for increasing terrorism in the world and politicians are secretly running organized terrorism networks.

The people who are branded as terrorists are, in fact, victims of state terrorism inflicted by the despotic regimes which brutalize the innocent citizens and deprive them of their fundamental rights. When police and security forces behave as criminals and justice systems fail, the ordinary citizens react violently. Such citizens can’t be called terrorists. Rather, the cruel rulers and their security forces are terrorists.

The world community and lawmakers must amend their definitions of terrorism accordingly.

