Video: क्या राहुल गांधी दिल्ली चुनाव में कांग्रेस को हराने के लिए काम कर रहा है?

This video is part of our exclusive editorial section that covers the Delhi Assembly election 2025.

By RMN News Service

दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए 13 जनवरी को दिए गए उनके भाषण से ऐसा लगता है कि कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को दिल्ली के लोगों की समस्याओं की कोई समझ नहीं है। उन्होंने धर्म और जाति के इर्द-गिर्द एक बेहूदा बयानबाजी की, जिसमें ज़्यादातर मतदाताओं की कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है।

आज, दिल्ली के लगभग 3 करोड़ लोग पानी की कमी, महंगी बिजली, टूटी सड़कें, खराब स्कूली शिक्षा, बेरोज़गारी, ध्वस्त स्वास्थ्य सेवा प्रणाली और अत्यधिक गरीबी से पीड़ित हैं। लेकिन राहुल गांधी अपने चुनावी भाषण में इनमें से किसी भी मुद्दे को संबोधित करने में विफल रहे। यह वीडियो हमारे विशेष संपादकीय खंड का हिस्सा है जो दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 को कवर करता है।

From his speech on January 13 for Delhi election, it appears that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not understand any of the problems that people of Delhi are facing. He delivered an insipid rhetoric around religion and caste in which most voters are not interested.

Today, nearly 3 crore people of Delhi are suffering from water shortage, expensive electricity, broken roads, unemployment, bad school education, collapsed healthcare systems, and extreme poverty. But Rahul Gandhi failed to address any of these issues in his election speech.

