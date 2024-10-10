Video: हरियाणा चुनाव में हार के बाद राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस से निकाला जाना चाहिए. Inset Photo: Congress
Video: हरियाणा चुनाव में हार के बाद राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस से निकाला जाना चाहिए

हमेशा की तरह, कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी पार्टी की शर्मनाक हार के बाद बहाने ढूंढने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। अब, राहुल गांधी के लिए आराम करने और कुछ बुद्धिमान व्यक्तियों को पार्टी के मामलों का नेतृत्व करने की अनुमति देने का समय आ गया है। संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।

YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/q8C3ReZgnEo

राहुल गांधी की अमेरिकी यात्रा: https://youtu.be/FKBVG4ZmarM

हरियाणा चुनाव: https://youtu.be/SJ4EJ94VnuM

Haryana Election Defeat: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/rahul-gandhi-must-be-removed-from-congress-after-haryana-election-debacle/

Virodhi Media: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/proliferation-of-anti-modi-videos-on-youtube-research-report/

Punjab Congress: https://youtu.be/KpJY-YZG6w8

EVM Site: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn

RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/

हरियाणा चुनाव में हार के बाद राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस से निकाला जाना चाहिए #rahulgandhi #haryana #narendramodi #congress #indianpolitician #breakingnews #youtubevideo #leaderofopposition #bharatjodoyatra 

