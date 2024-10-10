Rahul Gandhi Must be Removed from Congress After Haryana Election Debacle

Now, it is time for Rahul Gandhi to take rest and allow some intelligent person to spearhead the party’s affairs.

By Rakesh Raman

As usual, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to find excuses after his party’s shameful defeat in the Haryana Assembly election. In the election results declared on October 8, Congress once again failed to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

In his tweet of today (October 9), Rahul Gandhi said that complaints are coming from various Haryana constituencies about the unexpected defeat of Congress and he will complain to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the election irregularities.

In timid voice, a couple of naive Congress politicians are once again blaming the electronic voting machine (EVM) frauds that they believe helped BJP win.

But actually Rahul Gandhi is entirely responsible for his party’s debacle in Haryana because he was leading all the campaign rallies in the state. While most Haryana voters are uneducated, Rahul Gandhi was discussing a complex topic such as BJP’s attack on constitution in his election speeches.

[ Video: विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे? ]

Moreover, he has been trying to divide the communities in India on caste lines, as ignorant Rahul Gandhi is proposing a caste census to provide reservations to lower castes.

Instead of promoting competence of people, this divisive Congress leader is hell-bent to build a dependent society which will survive only on reservations.

Although Rahul Gandhi does not hold any position in the Congress party, he is going everywhere in India and abroad to speak about Congress and Indian politics.

As an unskilled speaker, he cannot even articulate his thoughts properly and delivers vague speeches in different gatherings.

Worse, he has surrounded himself with toadies in Congress and in all probability trusts Virodhi media Hindi YouTube channels that keep praising him unnecessarily.

During Rahul Gandhi’s unauthorized control over the Congress party during the past 10 years, the electoral performance of the traditional party has gone from bad to worse.

Now, it is time for Rahul Gandhi to take rest and allow some intelligent persons to spearhead the party’s affairs. If required, some bold people in Congress must remove Rahul Gandhi from the leadership position.

The party should also launch a talent hunt program to appoint some domain experts to handle various departments of the party in a flatter organizational model.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.