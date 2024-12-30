Which Party Should Win 2025 Delhi Election? BJP 37%, AAP 32%, Congress 31%
Which Party Should Win 2025 Delhi Election? BJP 37%, AAP 32%, Congress 31%

This poll is part of our exclusive editorial section which is covering the upcoming Delhi election. 

In an ongoing RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?, 37% of respondents say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win the election, 32% want the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to win again, and just 31% favour Congress. The poll result is as on December 30, 2024.

Launched by Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – the poll is recording people’s opinion before the Delhi Assembly election which is scheduled to take place in the first couple of months in 2025.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly. 

You can click here to participate in the poll and view the results so far.

Photo Inset Courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress

