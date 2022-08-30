Aam Aadmi Party Accuses Delhi LG Vinai Saxena of Corruption

If a quick and thorough investigation is carried out into the corruption cases of AAP, dozens of AAP leaders from Delhi and Punjab would get arrested and jailed.

By Rakesh Raman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has accused Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena of corruption and demanded his resignation and arrest.

In a series of media interactions today (August 29), AAP alleged that after the demonetization announcement in 2016 Saxena tried to launder Rs. 22 lakh as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The AAP – which is embroiled in serious cases of corruption including the liquor mafia case and school construction scam of hundreds of crores of rupees – has asked for an investigation of LG Saxena.

[ Also Read: Information Suppression on Aam Aadmi Party Wikipedia Pages ]

Manish Sisodia – who is deputy CM of Delhi and close associate of Kejriwal – is facing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the multi-crore rupees liquor scam case and a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry in a massive construction scandal in Delhi schools.

Since both these investigations against Sisodia have been ordered by LG Saxena, it is believed that AAP – which is one of the most corrupt political outfits in India – has decided to divert the attention from its own corruption cases toward LG Saxena.

Now, the AAP leaders in Punjab are also accused of a liquor scam of hundreds of crores of rupees. But they are not being interrogated and arrested.

The AAP politicians are getting this opportunity to hide their acts of corruption and deceive the public by telling lies because the anti-corruption agencies are not arresting them.

If a quick and thorough investigation is carried out into the corruption cases of AAP, dozens of AAP leaders from Delhi and Punjab would get arrested and jailed.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.