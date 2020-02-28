After 40 Murders in Delhi Riots, Amit Shah Says Situation Is Normal

While dozens of people have been killed by rioters, ironically Shah said only 12 of the 203 Police Stations in Delhi (about 4.2% of the geographical area) have been affected by these riots.

The Home Minister of India Amit Shah held a review meeting Thursday (February 27) to assess the prevailing law and order situation in Delhi, in view of the recent riots affecting the District North-East. The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and others.

Nearly 40 innocent people have been killed while hundreds have received serious injuries – including bullet wounds – in the carnage that started on Sunday (February 23).

The ongoing riots are similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002 that happened when Narendra Modi (who is now Prime Minister of India) was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 Muslims were murdered in the Gujarat massacre – that was believed to be directed by Modi.

In the current Delhi riots, the rioters burned people’s houses, shops, and public property after a local mobster – Kapil Mishra – who belongs to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instigated the mob on Sunday to attack Muslim protesters in the Jaffrabad area of northeast Delhi.

In front of a police officer, Mishra openly threatened that if police did not take any action to disperse Muslims who are protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the mob will drive away the protesters. The police officer kept standing like a statue when Mishra issued the threat.

While Modi and Shah have completely failed to maintain law and order in the city, Shah has appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumors and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension.

While dozens of people have been killed by rioters – who are believed to be supported by the Modi government and Delhi Police, ironically Shah said only 12 of the 203 Police Stations in Delhi (about 4.2% of the geographical area) have been affected by these riots.

“Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion,” Amit Shah said.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued on Wednesday (February 26), the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has said that the reports are mounting that the Delhi Police have not intervened in violent attacks against Muslims, and the government is failing in its duty to protect its citizens.

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not belong to any political party. My editorial objectivity and aversion to the flawed political system in India can be assessed from the fact that I have not voted in any Indian election during the past more than 2 decades. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.