Pro-Government Rioters Go on Rampage as Trump Visits Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

As the impeached U.S. President Donald Trump* – is on a 2-day visit (February 24-25) to India, the capital of India New Delhi is witnessing widespread violence, protests, and rioting while the police are watching helplessly.

*President Donald Trump is the third president in the U.S. history to get impeached. But he was not removed from office because of flawed justice system in the U.S., and the dishonest Republican Senators did not allow the Senate trial to take place.

While hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting in India (including Delhi) for the past 2 months against the anti-Muslim citizenship laws announced by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah, today pro-government miscreants attacked the peaceful protesters in Delhi.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

In order to disperse the rioters, police fired tear gas shells and imposed Section 144 which restricts the assembly of people in the affected areas. This is one of the many incidents during the past few weeks when the police have given a freehand to the goons to unleash terror on protesters who oppose the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

Reports suggest that a local mobster belonging to Modi’s political party BJP openly instigated violence on protesters (mostly Muslims) who were protesting in the Jaffrabad area of northeast Delhi.

Having lost the elections, BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra provoking violence in some parts of Delhi. CPIM strongly condemns this violence designed to divide people on communal lines.#DelhiViolence — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 24, 2020

As the government is also using brute force to suppress democratic dissent, more than 2 dozen people have been killed and hundreds of others received serious injuries in the ongoing state-sponsored violence.

Last month, nearly 50 goons with their faces covered entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi to attack students and teachers with batons and stones. Reports suggest that nearly 20 students were seriously injured and admitted in a hospital.

It is largely believed that the attack was backed by Modi and Shah because the JNU students are leading a nationwide protest against the new discriminatory citizenship laws announced by the government. With the Twitter hashtag #ResignAmitShah, angry citizens are demanding the resignation of Amit Shah who has been working like a dictator in India.

Earlier, nearly 200 university students who were protesting on December 15 in Delhi were admitted to hospital with serious injuries including bullet wounds inflicted by Delhi Police which entered the university without permission to brutalize unarmed students.

As Modi and Shah are not able to control the increasing protests against them, they are terrorizing the protesters by using violent force against them.

Nearly 30 protesters have died and hundreds of others have received serious injuries in the past few weeks, as government-backed police and security forces are mercilessly attacking students and others who are raising their voice against the atrocities being committed by Modi and Shah.

Of late, the U.S. has warned Modi and Shah that if they did not stop the use of violence against the peaceful protesters, the U.S. will slap sanctions against them. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) condemned the religious violence in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state and across India.

It called on Modi government officials and law enforcement to stop the use of force on those exercising their right to express concern about the discriminatory citizenship laws, including Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by the Modi government.

Global human rights organization Amnesty International has also advised Modi to allow peaceful protests against the new citizenship laws, which aim to persecute Muslims. According to Amnesty, people protesting peacefully against India’s new citizenship laws are facing a brutal crackdown by the Indian Government.

More than 1000 people have been arrested and over 5000 detained. Internet services have been shut down in many parts of the country, and at least 30 people have been killed, Amnesty said in an online petition that urges PM Modi to respect people’s right to dissent and participate in peaceful protests.

As India is burning with riots and violence, today Trump along with his wife Melania Trump enjoyed picnic at Taj Mahal in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.