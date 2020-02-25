Gujarat Model of Riots Hits Delhi. 7 Dead 100 Hurt in Ongoing Violence

As Modi and Shah are not able to control the increasing protests against them, they are terrorizing the protesters by using brute force against them – either through the complicit police or local gangsters.

By Rakesh Raman

At least 7 persons have been killed and nearly 100 others were injured in the Hindu-Muslim riots that began in India’s capital New Delhi on Sunday.

As usual, the Delhi Police did not take any action to save the victims, most of whom are Muslims. The ongoing riots are similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002 that happened when Narendra Modi (who is now Prime Minister of India) was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat state.

The rioters burned people’s houses, shops, and public property after a local mobster – Kapil Mishra – who belongs to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instigated the mob on Sunday to attack Muslim protesters in the Jaffrabad area of northeast Delhi.

In front of a police officer, Mishra openly threatened that if police did not take any action to disperse Muslims who are protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the mob will drive away the protesters. The police officer kept standing like a statue when Mishra issued the threat.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has shown his helplessness in stopping the violence, but he is actively giving useless advice to citizens on Twitter. Kejriwal said the police have no order to stop riots and save innocent people. In fact, Delhi Police gave a freehand to the rioters to unleash terror on Muslims.

The same happened during Gujarat riots when the police told Muslims, “We have no orders to save you.” According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the attacks against Muslims in Gujarat were actively supported by state government officials and the police under Modi’s control.

In the 2002 Gujarat riots, while about 2,000 Muslims were killed, there were incidents of rape, robbery, and widespread destruction of property affecting Muslims. It was alleged that the killings were executed at the behest of Modi.

Although Indian courts have almost exonerated Modi in this case, most Muslims in India still believe that Modi was responsible for Gujarat massacre. The less said about the Indian courts, the better.

As a result, the U.S. administration had denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage.

The complicity of Delhi Police in the current riots is similar to the state-directed violence in Gujarat. It is one of the many incidents during the past few weeks when the police have allowed the goons to attack the protesters who oppose the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

As the government is also using brute force to suppress democratic dissent, nearly 40 people have been killed and hundreds of others received serious injuries in the state-sponsored violence in different parts of India.

Last month, nearly 50 attackers with their faces covered entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi to attack students and teachers with batons and stones. Reports suggest that in that attack – which took place in the presence of Delhi Police – nearly 20 students were seriously injured and admitted in a hospital.

It is largely believed that the attack was directed by the government because the JNU students are leading a nationwide protest against the new discriminatory citizenship laws announced by the Modi government. The angry citizens are demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah who has been working like a dictator in India.

Earlier, nearly 200 university students who were protesting on December 15 in Delhi were admitted to hospital with serious injuries including bullet wounds inflicted by Delhi Police which entered the university without permission to brutalize unarmed students.

Many peaceful protesters have been killed and hundreds of others have received serious injuries in the past few weeks, as government-backed police and security forces are mercilessly attacking students and others who are raising their voice against the atrocities being committed by Modi and Shah.

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not belong to any political party. My editorial objectivity and aversion to the flawed political system in India can be assessed from the fact that I have not voted in any Indian election during the past more than 2 decades. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.