Arvind Kejriwal Makes 10 Promises to Woo Delhi Voters

While India continues to be an underdeveloped country, the politicians hoodwink the voters and win elections by promising basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, and cooking gas which are scarce across the country.

As Delhi election is nearing, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today released a list of 10 promises that he will fulfill if his party won the election in February.

The work areas in AAP’s plan document titled “10 Guarantees of Kejriwal” include water, electricity, education, health care, environment, transport, women’s safety, and so on.

But strangely he did not promise to weed out corruption from his government. Under Kejriwal’s government, bureaucratic corruption has been increasing exponentially in Delhi.

Kejriwal admitted that even after 5 years of his government, Delhi is still a dirty and polluted city that needs to be cleaned. But he asked the voters to give him 5 more years to complete all the incomplete tasks.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly election. According to ECI, the election will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on Tuesday, February 11.

While Delhi has 70 Assembly seats, three main parties: AAP, BJP, and Congress will be in the fray. As the election will be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs), it is largely expected that PM Narendra Modi’s party BJP will win comfortably.