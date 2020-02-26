Bernie Sanders is expected to defeat Trump in the November 3 election if Russia did not help Trump win the election deceptively.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders has raised questions over the U.S. deal to sell weapons worth $3 billion to India.

President Donald Trump* – who is on a 2-day (February 24-25) visit to India – announced Tuesday that the U.S. companies will be selling these weapons to India.

*President Donald Trump is the third president in the U.S. history to get impeached. But he was not removed from office because of flawed justice system in the U.S., and the dishonest Republican Senators did not allow the Senate trial to take place.

However, Sanders – a fierce critic of Trump – has asserted that instead of signing a weapons deal, Trump should have joined hands with India to combat climate change.

“Instead of selling $3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing, and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change. We can work together to cut air pollution, create good renewable energy jobs, and save our planet,” Sanders tweeted today.

A Democratic party’s front-runner to challenge Trump in the U.S. presidential election, Sanders, 78, is expected to defeat Trump in the November 3 election if Russia did not help Trump win the election deceptively.

New reports suggest that Russia will once again help Trump win 2020 election. It is largely believed that Trump won the 2016 election with Russia’s interference that included a vigorous social media campaign to discredit rival candidate Hillary Clinton.

In his report to assess the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, special counsel Robert Mueller had urged Congress to take the final decision on Trump’s collusion with Russia as well as on the issue of obstruction of justice. But it was such a complicated report that Congress preferred to dump it.

Emboldened by the failure of Congress to take action against him, last year Trump again invited foreign interference by forcing Ukraine to start a corruption investigation against Joe Biden who is his political rival in the 2020 election. Democrats alleged that this is an impeachable offence.

When the House of Representatives – the lower house of the United States Congress – started impeachment proceedings against Trump, he obstructed the impeachment inquiry by refusing to provide related documents and also stopped witnesses from participating in the impeachment hearings.

As dishonest Republican Senators colluded with Trump, they refused to hold a fair trial against him in the Senate. It is also being conjectured that some Republican Senators who were earlier cursing Trump were blackmailed to derail the Senate trial because of their secret links with sex offender and Trump’s friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Although it is said that Epstein committed suicide in the jail, rumors also suggest that he was murdered with the fear that he might spill the beans about top American politicians. A few weeks before his death in July 2019, Epstein was found unconscious in his jail cell with injuries on his neck.

With all these dirty tricks by the Republicans, Trump was acquitted. During over 3 years of his rule, Trump has repeatedly shown that he is above the law because all the American laws have succumbed to Trump’s blatant refusal to obey them.

As Trump knows how to circumvent the law to win election by hook or by crook, he might do it again in November. Then it will be impossible for any Democratic candidate – including Bernie Sanders – to win.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.