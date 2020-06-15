Congress Calls for Indoor Protest, as Coronavirus Killing More People in Delhi
By RMN News Service
As the Delhi Government of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Central Government of PM Narendra Modi have failed to stop the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths in Delhi, Congress party has decided to hold an indoor protest on Tuesday, June 16.
The Delhi Government and the Modi government have been holding a series of perfunctory meetings to deal with the crisis, but the politicians have not chalked out any plan to contain the contagion and improve the conditions of the local hospitals. They claim that they will increase the level of testing.
The local politicians and bureaucrats are so incompetent that they fail to understand a simple fact that without the imposition of a lockdown all their efforts to increase the testing will go futile because people will keep contacting people and the infection will keep spreading.
|Covid Calamity in DelhiClick the following links to know the details.
|Data Fraud
|Bureaucratic Negligence
|Faulty Corona App
|Lockdown Letter
|Covid Queries
|Spread of Disease
|Covid Crime
|Prosecution
|Impending Disaster
As a result, the testing level will always be deficient. Although the defunct party Congress also does not have any plan to save people of Delhi from coronavirus, it has given a call for a timid protest against the Modi and Kejriwal governments.
कोरोना महामारी के चलते, देश और दिल्ली के गंभीर हालातों के लिए जिम्मेदार मोदी व केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @Ch_AnilKumarINC के नेतृत्व में सभी कार्यकर्ता अपनी अपनी दहलीज़ पर कल 16 जून को धरना देंगे।
समय – सुबह 10.30 से 11.00 pic.twitter.com/1rS4Uc6EqC
— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) June 15, 2020
When the entire city of Delhi is witnessing a free movement of people and violation of social-distancing rules, strangely the coward Congress party workers will hold the indoor protest from their individual homes. Such invisible protests will not have any impact on the callous Kejriwal government.
In fact, if Congress is really serious to hold a protest to save Delhi from coronavirus, it should learn from the “Black Lives Matter” street protests that are happening across the world.
Despite coronavirus, millions of people in different parts of the world stand with each other everyday to raise their voice against the state excesses.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.