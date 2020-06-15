Congress Protest Call on Coronavirus in Delhi. Photo: Congress
Congress Calls for Indoor Protest, as Coronavirus Killing More People in Delhi

By RMN News Service

As the Delhi Government of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Central Government of PM Narendra Modi have failed to stop the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths in Delhi, Congress party has decided to hold an indoor protest on Tuesday, June 16.

The Delhi Government and the Modi government have been holding a series of perfunctory meetings to deal with the crisis, but the politicians have not chalked out any plan to contain the contagion and improve the conditions of the local hospitals. They claim that they will increase the level of testing.

The local politicians and bureaucrats are so incompetent that they fail to understand a simple fact that without the imposition of a lockdown all their efforts to increase the testing will go futile because people will keep contacting people and the infection will keep spreading.

As a result, the testing level will always be deficient. Although the defunct party Congress also does not have any plan to save people of Delhi from coronavirus, it has given a call for a timid protest against the Modi and Kejriwal governments.

When the entire city of Delhi is witnessing a free movement of people and violation of social-distancing rules, strangely the coward Congress party workers will hold the indoor protest from their individual homes. Such invisible protests will not have any impact on the callous Kejriwal government.

In fact, if Congress is really serious to hold a protest to save Delhi from coronavirus, it should learn from the “Black Lives Matter” street protests that are happening across the world.

Despite coronavirus, millions of people in different parts of the world stand with each other everyday to raise their voice against the state excesses.

