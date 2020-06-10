Covid Connect

Free Covid Support Service for Delhi Residents

By

Rakesh Raman

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing “Covid Health Bulletin” magazine that covers international coronavirus (Covid-19) news and views.

In order to help the residents of Delhi, RMN News Service has launched “Covid Connect,” which is a free online service that serves as a virtual connection between the residents and the Delhi Government in order to inform the government about the hardships that the residents are facing.

The “Covid Connect” service is being launched in Delhi because the city which is already the most polluted national capital in the world has also apparently become the most infected national capital.

Moreover, a rampant data fraud is happening because in order to hide its failures to contain the contagion, the Delhi Government is releasing wrong, understated figures about Covid cases and deaths in the city.

The government headed by Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Mr Anil Baijal and Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi Mr Arvind Kejriwal have simply ignored the healthcare and economic concerns of people and they are only making some random coronavirus-related announcements that can only deceive the people but they cannot save them.

You can click the following links to know the extent of damage that Covid infection has caused in Delhi while the situation is going from bad to worse, as the administrative as well as the healthcare systems have completely collapsed in Delhi.

The “Covid Connect” service – which is an extension of our existing Clean House Anti-Corruption service – is also required because there is utter chaos in Delhi, and the Delhi Government has completely failed to save lives and livelihoods of people from the Covid disease. Residents from Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon can also use this service.

Categories of People Who Can Use the Covid Connect Service

Delhi Residents: The residents who face any problem – such as difficulty in getting Covid test, difficulty in getting admission in Delhi hospitals, hassles to cremate or bury the dead bodies, etc. – during the ongoing health crisis can use “Covid Connect” service.

Doctors and Healthcare Staff: These people can report about the scarcity of healthcare resources in hospitals, harassment by the administration, or their own infection.

Workers and Labourers: If you know any workers who are not getting their wages regularly, or there is a problem in getting the ration or food items from government stores, or they want to go back to their native places, you can use this service to inform about such cases.

Government Officials: If the government servants are not getting their salaries regularly or they are being harassed by their bosses or politicians in the government, “Covid Connect” service is the right channel for them to highlight their grievances.

Others: All other categories of people can use this service to inform about the Covid cases in their localities, probability of contagion, or the violation of guidelines required to contain the virus.

The residents can fill in a simple online form to access the “Covid Connect” service. You can provide brief information about your case in the form, and if required, you may be contacted to take more information. You can click here to open the form. The form is also given below.

The “Covid Connect” service will publish this information on RMN news site and proactively provide it to the Delhi Government and Central health agencies so that your problem could be addressed. The collective information will also be shared with the international health agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to inform them about the lapses in the Delhi Government’s approach to handle the Covid crisis and protect its citizens.

You can also click here to download and study the details of the “Covid Connect” service.

As the Delhi Government has abandoned its citizens who are increasingly getting infected and dying with coronavirus, the citizens need to get their act together and hold the government accountable.

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 10 years, he has been running his own global news services on different subjects. He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and also publishes research reports on different subjects.

Recently, he has formed the RMN POLCOM GROUP which is offering its custom content development and research services to political parties and political research organizations around the world. He has created an “Open Government” model for the Delhi Legislative Assembly to ensure an effective public oversight of the government activities.

He has published the “Delhi Disaster Report 2019” which sheds light on the humanitarian crisis in India’s capital New Delhi because of administrative and political downfall in the city-state. He has written the draft for Delhi Housing Societies Bill, 2020 which is being proposed for implementation through the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

He runs an exclusive community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live. He also has formed an environment protection group called Green Group in Delhi.

He creates and distributes a number of digital publications that cover areas such as technology, law, environment, education, politics, corruption and transparency. He is also publishing “Covid Health Bulletin” digital magazine that covers global coronavirus news and views.

He has been facing increasing threats including death threats for his editorial and anti-corruption work. Recently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India issued a notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police to protect him and his rights as a journalist, but Delhi Police has not yet responded.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

