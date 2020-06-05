Kejriwal’s Delhi Corona App Also Tells Lies. Deaths Increasing

Everything that Kejriwal claims to be doing to tackle Covid infection is a farce designed to deceive the citizens.

By Rakesh Raman

There’s something strange about coronavirus. The deadly virus is killing hundreds of thousands of ordinary people around the world. But unfortunately so far it has not killed any corrupt politician.

These dishonest politicians are telling all sorts of lies to hide the number of Covid deaths and thus playing with the lives of innocent citizens. But they are not doing anything to contain the spread of the virus. Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is one of them.

Known for his blatant lies, Kejriwal has been giving wrong data about the corona deaths and Delhi’s healthcare facilities which are scarce.

In order to bamboozle the citizens, on June 2 he also launched Delhi Corona App which was supposed to give the information about hospital beds, ventilators, etc. But according to reports, the app was full of glitches and refused to provide the correct information.

Result: The infected people did not get admissions in local hospitals and deaths increased. Kejriwal’s app, however, is not the only G2C (government-to-citizen) interface that is giving wrong information. The “Delhi Fights Corona” website that Delhi Government had launched is equally notorious.

This website is full or errors and most of the times it is not working. When, for example, you try to know the availability of hospital beds, the website refuses to reveal the information. Instead, it gives an error message: “Ooooops… The page you are looking for might have been removed, had its name changed, or is temporarily unavailable. Maybe try a search?”

Obviously, everything that Kejriwal claims to be doing to tackle Covid infection is a farce designed to deceive the citizens. Even with the wrong, understated data that Kejriwal government releases, Delhi is at No. 3 in the list of worst-affected states after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

While the number of coronavirus deaths are increasing rapidly in Delhi, Kejriwal has lifted almost all lockdown restrictions and now the locals blatantly defy the social-distancing and face-masking guidelines and Kejriwal turns a blind eye to all violations.

Now, therefore, people are dying in almost every street of Delhi but Kejriwal is not showing these deaths as Covid deaths. There is a glaring mismatch every day between the figures released by the Delhi Government and the record of deaths maintained at the local cremation grounds which show a far higher number of Covid deaths.

Meanwhile, a new research report: “DEATH AND DECEPTION: Research Report on Coronavirus Disaster in Delhi” reveals the extent of data deception and false claims being made by the government.

The report also recommends a series of steps that the Delhi Government can take to handle the Covid crisis effectively. You can download the report which is also given below in digital format.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.