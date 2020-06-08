Delhi to Have 100,000 Covid Cases by June End. Lockdown Relaxation Is Risky

By RMN News Service

It is learnt that currently there is a waiting period of about 5 days to get the Covid-infected dead bodies cremated because the deaths are increasing rapidly in Delhi.

The data suggests that Delhi Government must reimpose a complete lockdown for at least a couple of more months – until August 2020 – to contain the spread of the virus.

A five-member committee headed by Dr Mahesh Verma has predicted that there will be 100,000 coronavirus cases in Delhi by the end of June which will increase in July when the infection peak is expected.

Although the Delhi Government is not releasing the real data about the Covid cases and deaths, according to official figures as of June 7, there are nearly 27,000 cases, and Delhi is at No. 3 after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in terms of the number of cases.

The Verma committee appointed by the Delhi Government finds that the number of cases in Delhi are doubling after every 2 weeks and about 25% of patients (nearly 25,000 by June-end) would need hospitalization.

Reports, however, suggest that the national capital has only 8,600 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and of these nearly half of the beds are already occupied. In other words, Delhi hospitals will not be able to admit about 20,000 patients in this month and the situation will get worse in July.

The Verma committee also suggests that nearly 20% of the patients in hospitals may require ventilator support which is not available at present. In the absence of hospital beds, the committee has asked the government to arrange makeshift beds in banquet halls, open grounds, or stadiums.

The Verma committee, which was set up to guide the government in planning and improving the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, submitted its report on Saturday (June 6) to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi Government. However, Kejriwal has not yet made it public.