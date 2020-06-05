Kejriwal Must be Prosecuted for Causing Covid Deaths by Negligence

As Kejriwal is still working in a reckless manner, many more people are expected to die of coronavirus in Delhi. Therefore, in order to save lives, Kejriwal must be prosecuted.

By Rakesh Raman

As a large number of deaths are taking place in Delhi during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis because of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s negligence, he must be prosecuted under “IPC Section 304A: Causing death by negligence.” The law states that:

[304A. Causing death by negligence. Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.]

Despite warnings and multiple complaints by the local citizens, Kejriwal is not taking any steps to contain the contagion and save people’s lives. Instead, he and his colleagues are making false claims and sharing wrong, understated data to hide the number of deaths from the infection.

I have also complained about multiple cases and risk of coronavirus in my locality, but Kejriwal as well as corrupt bureaucrats in his government have simply ignored the complaints while the infection is spreading.

Reports reveal that Delhi has been experiencing a big surge in its Covid numbers in the first week of June after Kejriwal recklessly lifted the lockdown restriction in the city.

During the past one week, Delhi recorded more than 1,000 new cases every day. Its case count has been growing at the fastest rate among the top five states with maximum caseload. The city now has 23,645 confirmed cases, although these are official figures which cannot be trusted. The actual number of Covid cases and deaths is far higher than Kejriwal government is reporting.

In order to deceive people, Kejriwal has been stating the recovery rate of patients. However, this is a false indicator because recovery is not permanent. A recovered patient can again get infected. Since Kejriwal government does not have any surveillance testing system in place, recovery from the disease cannot be measured.

As Kejriwal has been neglecting the enormity of coronavirus and letting people die under his extreme carelessness, the Central government asked him today (June 5) to take immediate preventive steps, including enhanced testing, aggressive surveillance, contact tracing, stringent containment, and perimeter control of hotspots.

India’s health minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in Delhi is “worrisome” as testing remained very low despite a high positive rate of 25.7% (cases confirmed per 100 tests) last week and several districts of the capital reporting figures above 38%.

Reports add that the Central government has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Delhi Government, which is not being able to coordinate with hospitals, resulting in disputes over official Covid data, hospital admissions hassles for patients, and inadequate information about the availability of hospital beds.

As Kejriwal is still working in a reckless manner, many more people are expected to die of coronavirus in Delhi. Therefore, in order to save lives, Kejriwal must be prosecuted under “IPC Section 304A: Causing death by negligence” and other applicable statutes.

Meanwhile, a new research report: “DEATH AND DECEPTION: Research Report on Coronavirus Disaster in Delhi” reveals the extent of data deception and false claims being made by the government.

The report also recommends a series of steps that the Delhi Government can take to handle the Covid crisis effectively. You can download the report which is also given below in digital format.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.