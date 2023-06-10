Congress Editorial Inputs for 2023 Research Project on Corruption in India

As I need editorial inputs from your party (Congress) for this research report on corruption in India, I request you to send me your response on the following queries.

To June 10, 2023

Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President, New Delhi

Dear Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. As an anti-corruption activist, I publish The Integrity Bulletin news magazine, which covers local and international corruption news and issues. I am in the process of compiling a comprehensive report – under the title India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) – on diverse aspects of corruption in India. The report ICRR 2023 will be the second annual report while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022. [ You can click here to download and read ICRR 2022. ]

How does Congress define corruption as well as political corruption? What process does Congress follow to receive, investigate, and resolve corruption complaints against its leaders and workers? How many corruption complaints did Congress receive and resolve in 2022? How many convictions (including imprisonment) of culprits did Congress have in the corruption cases of its leaders in the past 3 years: 2020-2022? Give details including names and designations of the convicts. What mechanism does Congress follow to take action against its leaders who are corrupt or do not perform their duties honestly? Why has Congress not removed from the party its leaders who are facing serious corruption allegations or have been jailed for their alleged involvement in corruption cases? What is Congress response to grand corruption cases – such as the alleged collusion of prime minister Narendra Modi with oligarch Gautam Adani (Modi-Adani collusion case), Rafale scam, PM-CARES Fund case, etc. – which are in the public domain but have not been thoroughly investigated? Why do Congress leaders briefly raise the issues of Modi’s alleged involvement in corruption scandals and then suddenly become silent? What system does Congress follow to weed out corruption from the party and the country? You can add any other point from your side to explain the performance related to corruption prevention of your party.

You may please send me your response on the above queries on or before June 18, 2023. Please find attached a 4-page document including a concept note on this project and do the needful urgently.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email