Congress Launches Campaign Against Modi Govt to End Inflation

If Congress wants to save Indians and democracy in India, it must make a strategy to win elections so that Modi and his despotic decisions could be challenged effectively.

By Rakesh Raman

After repeated defeats in elections, Congress has lost its relevance in Indian politics. However, it keeps holding superficial demonstrations against the government headed by prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Today (March 31), Congress launched a campaign against the Modi government which has been increasing fuel prices arbitrarily. As a result, the prices of all household items have gone up exponentially and it has become difficult for Indians to survive.

Led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party said its fight to ensure a ‘Mehangai Mukt Bharat‘ (or inflation-free India) has begun. The party added that it is a fight against the government’s insensitivity and incompetence. Rahul Gandhi led a protest dharna against inflation at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

As a result of extreme corruption and lawlessness in the Modi regime, the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, pollution, hunger, unemployment, human rights violations, injustice, and extreme misery.

In collusion with the extremely corrupt and unskilled bureaucrats, the Modi government has reduced India to a lawless state where ordinary citizens are being treated as slaves. Since Modi is an uneducated and uncivilized politician, he does not take any interest in governance.

Rather, as a religious demagogue, Modi keeps roaming aimlessly in different parts of the country to hold unruly political rallies where he delivers vulgar rhetoric to divide people on religious lines and deceive the voters.

If Congress wants to save Indians and democracy in India, it must make a strategy to win elections so that Modi and his despotic decisions could be challenged effectively.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.