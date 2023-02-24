Congress Loudmouth Pawan Khera Arrested for Using Loose Language Against PM Modi

By Rakesh Raman

A Congress politician Pawan Khera was deplaned and arrested today (February 23) by police at Delhi airport. Reports suggest that a police team came from Assam to arrest Khera for allegedly using foul language against prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

It is alleged that Khera – who often talks loosely like other Congress spokespersons – insulted Modi while demanding an investigation into the Adani Group fraud case, which is believed to be the biggest scam in the corporate world.

Later when Congress leaders filed a case in the Supreme Court and apologized sheepishly for Khera’s verbal flub, the top court granted interim bail to him. It is believed that a police case was registered against Khera in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, although Congress maintains that the police did not show any document to arrest Khera.

But Congress got what it deserves. The lethargic Congress men and women keep holding Twitter conferences to abuse Modi everyday from morning to evening. But they never come on the streets to oppose the despotic actions of the Modi regime.

While Congress does not have any good leader in the party, the beleaguered party – which is almost extinct – also lacks communications resources. Almost all the Congress spokespersons are so unskilled and rude that their loose talk has hardly any impact on the Modi government.

The unruly Congress spokespersons – who appear in TV shows or meaningless Twitter interactions – spew venom against Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without revealing the Congress roadmap to save Indians from the misery that they are facing.

Since Congress is weak and helpless, Modi has been running the country in a free-wheeling manner as if there is no opposition in the country. Modi even treats Congress with disdain in the parliament and arrogantly ignores every question that Congress leaders raise.

Unfortunately, however, the intellectually challenged Congress leaders fail to understand that their struggle against the autocratic Modi empire should be on the roads and not in the parliament, courts, or Twitter.

If Congress really wants to defeat Modi and BJP in elections, the Congress workers should permanently occupy the streets because dictators fear chaotic streets. Although Congress keeps complaining about the fraudulent use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) by Modi’s party to win elections, the timid Congress leaders never opposed EVMs effectively.

They must realize that Congress can never defeat Modi and BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and key state elections if EVMs are used in these elections. And if Congress kept showing its weakness while sitting idly on Twitter, it should expect more hostile actions like what happened to arrest its politician Pawan Khera.

Now, without any delay, Congress should revamp its communications systems by hiring domain experts and also form specialized groups of protesters who should regularly demonstrate on the roads in each state to highlight the failures of the Modi government.

If roads are not in the future roadmap of Congress, the dying party should get ready to face all sorts of roadblocks at every step of its political journey toward the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.