Corruption Adversely Affects 80% People in India: Survey

By RMN News Service

A perception survey in the new India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022) reveals that 86% people believe that India is a corrupt country while corruption has adversely affected 80% of the people in India.

The findings of the perception survey are given below. These findings were recorded up to September 2022 and presented in a number of charts which are included in the report.

Findings of the Survey

A whopping 86% of people believe that India is a corrupt country.

Corruption has adversely affected 80% of the people in India. It can be inferred that the other 20% who are not affected are committing corruption crimes.

As India’s bureaucrats blatantly defy laws and commit financial crimes with impunity, 61% people say in the survey that bureaucrats are responsible for corruption while 34% believe that politicians are causing corruption. A smaller number of people – 5% – say that private companies which bribe the government functionaries are responsible for corruption.

Thirty-two percent people believe that corruption has destroyed the democratic systems in India and 20% say corruption is causing unemployment in the country. Injustice, human rights violations, inflation, poverty, and hunger are the other adverse effects of corruption.

Almost all the respondents (97%) say that the anti-corruption agencies of India are not working honestly. All the anti-corruption agencies – such as the Lokpal, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokayuktas, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Economic Offences Wings (EOWs) of Police, State police departments, and others – are working hand in glove with the corrupt government functionaries.

Since corrupt bureaucrats and politicians enjoy full impunity and the judicial systems are quite weak in India, 97% people said in the survey that the corrupt officials and political leaders are not being punished suitably. As a result, corruption is increasing rapidly in India.

You can click here to read the full report and click here to watch a related video on RMN YouTube Channel.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email