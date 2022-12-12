Corruption Adversely Affects 80% People in India: Survey
By RMN News Service
A perception survey in the new India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022) reveals that 86% people believe that India is a corrupt country while corruption has adversely affected 80% of the people in India.
The findings of the perception survey are given below. These findings were recorded up to September 2022 and presented in a number of charts which are included in the report.
Findings of the Survey
A whopping 86% of people believe that India is a corrupt country.
Corruption has adversely affected 80% of the people in India. It can be inferred that the other 20% who are not affected are committing corruption crimes.
As India’s bureaucrats blatantly defy laws and commit financial crimes with impunity, 61% people say in the survey that bureaucrats are responsible for corruption while 34% believe that politicians are causing corruption. A smaller number of people – 5% – say that private companies which bribe the government functionaries are responsible for corruption.
Thirty-two percent people believe that corruption has destroyed the democratic systems in India and 20% say corruption is causing unemployment in the country. Injustice, human rights violations, inflation, poverty, and hunger are the other adverse effects of corruption.
Almost all the respondents (97%) say that the anti-corruption agencies of India are not working honestly. All the anti-corruption agencies – such as the Lokpal, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokayuktas, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Economic Offences Wings (EOWs) of Police, State police departments, and others – are working hand in glove with the corrupt government functionaries.
Since corrupt bureaucrats and politicians enjoy full impunity and the judicial systems are quite weak in India, 97% people said in the survey that the corrupt officials and political leaders are not being punished suitably. As a result, corruption is increasing rapidly in India.
You can click here to read the full report and click here to watch a related video on RMN YouTube Channel.
