Congress workers protesting against PM Narendra Modi and Adani Group on February 6, 2023. Photo Congress
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Court Reserves Verdict in Rahul Gandhi-Modi Defamation Case

RMN News , , ,

Congress workers protesting against PM Narendra Modi and Adani Group on February 6, 2023. Photo Congress
Congress workers protesting against PM Narendra Modi and Adani Group on February 6, 2023. Photo Congress

Court Reserves Verdict in Rahul Gandhi-Modi Defamation Case

By RMN News Service

A sessions court in Surat has decided to defer its verdict on the appeal in the defamation case in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been convicted. After hearing arguments from both sides today (April 13), the court said it will pronounce its order on April 20.

Earlier, in March, a court in Gujarat had found Rahul Gandhi guilty in the defamation case over his remarks about the “Modi” surname of PM Narendra Modi. The conviction led to his disqualification from parliament.

In his speech made in 2019 in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had compared PM Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, saying “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?” 

The Modi government used the controversial court judgment to expel Rahul Gandhi from parliament on March 24. Congress said it is an attempt by the Modi regime to terrorize Rahul Gandhi who is questioning Modi on various issues. 

RELATED VIDEOS IN HINDI

[ VIDEO: मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई। ]

[ VIDEO: मोदी-अडानी गठजोड़: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा मोदी सबसे भ्रष्ट प्रधानमंत्री हैं ]

[ VIDEO: भाजपा ने कांग्रेस भ्रष्टाचार पर “कांग्रेस फाइल्स” कार्यक्रम शुरू किया ]

[ VIDEO: पीएम मोदी की डिग्री मांगने पर अरविंद केजरीवाल पर कोर्ट ने लगाया जुर्माना ]

[ VIDEO: राहुल गांधी को मोदी-अडानी नेक्सस मामले को ट्विटर से सड़कों पर ले जाना चाहिए ]

For the past couple of months, Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Modi of his criminal collusion with Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing a series of corporate fraud allegations.

After Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from parliament, Congress leaders and workers are holding passive protests against the Modi government. But Congress does not understand that the philosophy of passive resistance or shallow rhetoric does not work in today’s autocratic atmosphere. 

If Congress really wants to raise its voice effectively, it will have to hold continuous street protests and occupy the streets permanently because dictators fear only chaotic streets.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Former Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan. Photo: Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (file photo)

Imran Khan Receives Modi’s Message. Time to Resolve Kashmir Issue

RMN News Comments Off on Imran Khan Receives Modi’s Message. Time to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Narendra Modi chairing twelfth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, in New Delhi on May 25, 2016. Photo courtesy: Press Information Bureau

मेरा देश बदल रहा है…आगे बढ़ रहा है। लेकिन कैसे?

RMN News Comments Off on मेरा देश बदल रहा है…आगे बढ़ रहा है। लेकिन कैसे?
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi felicitating the Trainees under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, at the dedication ceremony of the newly constructed building of IIT, Gandhinagar to the nation, in Gujarat on October 07, 2017. The Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad is also seen.

How Tea Vendor Modi Became the Prime Minister of India

RMN News Comments Off on How Tea Vendor Modi Became the Prime Minister of India