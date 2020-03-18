COVID-19: NATO Chief to Hold Virtual Event to Release Annual Report
According to NATO, precautionary measures are in place at NATO Headquarters to limit the further spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), including restricted visitor access.
In light of these measures, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will for the first time hold a virtual press conference on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 11:15 to launch the Annual Report for 2019.
NATO, together with other international organizations, is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and all NATO Allies have taken preventative measures.
It welcomed the leading efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness and provide guidance to countries and individuals. NATO military medical staff also remains vigilant. They are monitoring any potential impact for NATO troops deployed on operations.
According to NATO, one staff member working at NATO Headquarters in Brussels has tested positive for COVID-19.
Prior to the positive test, NATO had already taken preventative measures at its headquarters, based on guidance from WHO, to reduce the risk of the further spread of infection. These include the temporary suspension of certain staff travel, encouraging staff to work from home, and the temporary suspension of group visits to NATO HQ in Brussels.
