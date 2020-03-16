Hindu Leader Kejriwal Bans Shaheen Bagh Protest with Coronavirus Excuse

As Kejriwal is a dumb politician, he does not understand anything about coronavirus or its impact.

By Rakesh Raman

Although coronavirus is a deadly pandemic disease, it has come as a blessing in disguise for Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal who got the opportunity to ban the Shaheen Bagh protest, which has been running for the past 3 months against the anti-Muslim citizenship laws.

Kejriwal – who has been projecting himself as a pure Hindu leader to attract Hindu voters deceptively – never supported the Shaheen Bagh protest which has been labeled as a Muslim-only gathering.

With the announcement today to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Kejriwal said that a crowd of more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital which includes Shaheen Bagh.

Thousands of protesters – mainly women – have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh since December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR).

As Kejriwal is a dumb politician, he does not understand anything about coronavirus or its impact. With a herd mentality, he has ordered to shut schools, business establishments, and other places.

He fails to understand that the threat from coronavirus is only an apprehension, because his government has never revealed the intensity of the disease based on certain medical tests. His decisions are based on mere conjectures.

Several steps taken today to deal wid Corona. pic.twitter.com/9GgeRxOEED — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2020

But he has cunningly preferred to stop the Shaheen Bagh protest which is trying to tackle the real catastrophe that is poised to harm millions of people who are facing threat of incarceration in detention centers.

The crassness with which Kejriwal works can be assessed from the fact that he has not banned long-term construction work in Delhi’s housing societies which can spread coronavirus among millions of Delhi residents.

Plus, Kejriwal has suddenly stopped praising his Mohalla Clinics to handle coronavirus cases, although he and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were telling blatant lies about the performance of these community health care centers.

