Delhi Disaster Report 2019 on Crisis in New Delhi Released
Delhi Disaster Report 2019
Administrative and Political Downfall in New Delhi
A Research Report on the Humanitarian Crisis in India’s Capital New Delhi
An Initiative of Raman Media Network (RMN)
Author and Researcher: Rakesh Raman
Delhi Disaster Report 2019 reveals the humanitarian crisis in India’s capital New Delhi. The main topics in the report are:
– Rulers of Delhi: Anil Baijal vs. Arvind Kejriwal
– Dirty Departments of Delhi
– Environmental Damage and Pollution
– Bureaucratic and Political Corruption
– School Education Dilemma
– Mohalla Clinics Fall Sick in Delhi
– Rising Crimes and Lawlessness
– Delhi Assembly Election
– Recommendations to Save Delhi
You may please download the Delhi Disaster Report which is also given below, and share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could proactively support this editorial initiative.
